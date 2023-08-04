FC Basel scored in pride after the out against Tobol Kostanay

The Basel footballers say goodbye to the European business at the first opportunity. This is a scenario that President David Degen was afraid of in the spring. Sports director Heiko Vogel tries to put things right where and what he can.

A symbol of the start of the season for FC Basel: Thierno Barry, new hopeful striker, but has already been sent off twice.

Manuel Geisser / Imago

“Nobody demands that the league can be rocked with the current squad,” said Heiko Vogel, FC Basel’s sports director, on Friday morning. “But for a team like Tobol Kostanay it has to be enough.”

