Nere the dawn of the new day, those responsible began to analyze the bitter evening. In a special atmosphere. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel sat down at the FC Bayern banquet in the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester at the club management’s round table in the middle of the ballroom and exchanged views with CEO Oliver Kahn and club president Herbert Hainer.

Behind the bosses lay an extremely sobering game. 0:3 (0:1) in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League at Manchester City. The German soccer record champion is in the most important club competition before the end – and before the delicate processing of an internal team dispute in which two stars of Munich clashed in the dressing room after the game.