FC Bayern and BVB: The championship fight is an embarrassing snail race

Look the other way – BVB lost a two-goal lead against ten men and sneaked through the Bundesliga in step with Bayern

Actually, the German football fan finally has what he has been longing for for over ten years: a championship fight in which everything seems to be possible. But appearances are deceptive. The title race between Bayern and BVB is a sham.

NOnly two points separate Bayern and BVB with just six games left. The fight for the title is finally exciting again.

Is that really him? For those who only orientate themselves on points and narrow distances in the table – yes. But for a truly electrifying title race, doesn’t it need a championship leader being chased by a determined challenger? In short: Doesn’t that require opponents who encourage each other to perform at their best? Just like it was in Jürgen Klopp’s time at BVB, when all of Europe looked at Germany with envy. And when we all felt very well entertained – if only because of the verbal poison darts that constantly flew back and forth between Dortmund and Munich.

There is none of that. As well as? Bayern have enough to do with their mostly homegrown problems. Thomas Tuchel even refused to comment on Stuttgart’s embarrassing performance in Dortmund. There wasn’t even the slightest taunt. The new Bayern coach understandably has other concerns, as shown by his team’s poor performance in the 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

BVB should really not make any declarations of war

And the Dortmunders? After this traumatic experience in Stuttgart, her thoughts revolved exclusively around herself. That is also sorely needed. Because anyone who gambles away a 2-0 lead with a majority candidate for relegation should really not make any declarations of war.

Yes, the championship is open. But the way Germany’s two main clubs present themselves does not give the Bundesliga any glory or honour. On the contrary: It raises questions – for example about the international competitiveness of the league. Dortmund were eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16. They had no chance against Chelsea. Bayern should face a similar fate against Manchester City on Wednesday, at least one round later. But compared to their own demands, it was clearly too early. “Mia san mia” was once.

The long-term coaching project with Julian Nagelsmann was canceled in Munich. It crunches in the team and club. The Dortmunders have to realize with a sobering feeling that they are still a long way from solving their mentality problem – it is nothing else. Bayern and Dortmund make up the majority of German national players. With regard to the European Championship next year, the development is not exactly encouraging.

Freiburg and Union as contrasting models

There are definitely positive developments this season in the Bundesliga. There is Union Berlin, which may be entering the Champions League for the first time in its history. There is SC Freiburg, which, despite limited resources, is preparing to become a constant contender for international places.

But this snail race, which Bayern and BVB are currently leading, is almost embarrassing.

