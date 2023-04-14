Status: 04/14/2023 10:45 p.m

The basketball players of FC Bayern Munich ended the season in the Euroleague with their seventh defeat in a row.

Coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team narrowly lost 80:83 (38:34) to the Lithuanian top club Zalgiris Kaunas and finished the premier class with a score of 11:23 points in the lower half of the table. In the past two years, the Bundesliga club has made the playoffs.

For two quarters, the Munich team was the better team against the Lithuanians, who were able to make the playoff participation perfect with a win. We went into the dressing room with a four-point lead. After the change of sides, the guests got into the game better, while the Trinchieri team hardly hit any shots, especially on the offensive. Munich only scored nine points in the third quarter.

Kaunas was also more effective in the decisive phase of the final round and had two top-level players in Lukas Lekavicius (20 points) and Rolands Smits (16). A late Munich comeback with eight points in a row by Andreas Obst (78:79/40th minute) also went unrewarded. At Bayern, Corey Walden was the top scorer with 14 points.