Sports

| Reading time: 3 minutes

Scandal at FC Bayern – Mané hits Sané in the face

At Bayern, after the devastating defeat at Manchester City, there was an uproar in the dressing room. According to consistent media reports, Sadio Mane is said to have first insulted teammate Leroy Sane and then slapped him in the face.

FC Bayern Munich never rests – and not just in terms of sport. The German record champions are also making numerous headlines off the pitch this season. An overview.

Et is anything but a carefree season at Bayern Munich. Bayern have already been eliminated from the DFB Cup and are also on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League after losing 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

The unrest is growing: Since Manuel Neuer’s momentous injury, events at the German record champions have escalated – especially off the pitch. Above all, this brings back memories of the image of the former “FC Hollywood”. The list of side shows in the current season is long. An overview:

Neuer’s injury: On December 10, Manuel Neuer announced that he broke his lower leg on a ski tour. The season is over for the international goalkeeper. FC Bayern later signed Yann Sommer as a replacement.

Gnabrys Paris-Trip: Serge Gnabry is jetting off to Paris for Fashion Week on the penultimate weekend in January. A short trip that caused a lot of criticism in the middle of the English week. “That’s amateurish. That’s exactly what I don’t like,” sports director Hasan Salihamidzic reprimands his player.

Tapalovic-Aus: On January 23, FC Bayern announced the separation from goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Neuer loses an anchor in his daily work. Julian Nagelsmann, then head coach, is said to have helped bring about Tapalovic’s end.

Neuer interview: An interview with Neuer will appear in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” on February 3rd. With striking and emotional statements, the 37-year-old clearly criticizes the club’s management. At the same time, the 2014 world champion justifies his ski tour.

Bayern after the final whistle in Manchester: Disappointment soon turned to frustration

Mole Affair: A mole affair causes great trouble for Nagelsmann. The reasons for his upset are published tactics. “It has nothing to do with sport that I also publish such internal information,” raged the Bayern coach at the time.

Nagelsmann-Aus: FC Bayern sees its goals for the season at risk and releases Nagelsmann on March 24th. The circumstances of the separation cause criticism. Nagelsmann is said to have learned about his release from the media.

Kahn vs. Matthew: Before the top Bundesliga game against Dortmund, Lothar Matthäus and Oliver Kahn exchange blows on the TV microphone on April 1st. Matthew had previously criticized that “the “Mia san Mia” is sometimes trampled on”. Kahn reacts annoyed.

Kimmich cheers: An emotional celebration from Joshua Kimmich after the 1-0 win at SC Freiburg on April 8 caused a stir. Kimmich had celebrated after the successful revenge for the DFB Cup in the direction of Freiburg fans. The SC professionals see the gesture as a provocation.

Training, FC Bayern Munich

Bayern training on Thursday: Leroy Sané (left) and Sadio Mané (middle), who had an argument in Manchester, united in a group

Source: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Cabin Zoff: After the first-leg defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League, reports of an altercation in the dressing room are causing a stir. Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané are said to have been involved.

