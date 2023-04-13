Dhe entry in the Uefa live ticker about FC Bayern and its former coach Julian Nagelsmann has an aftermath. The freelancer, who offered “a penny for Julian Nagelsmann’s thoughts” during the clear 0: 3 of Munich on Tuesday evening in the quarter-final first leg at Manchester City, will no longer work with the European Football Union, the umbrella organization said on Wednesday with. Uefa apologized to Bayern.

The Munich team parted ways with Nagelsmann (35) on March 24 and signed Thomas Tuchel (49) as his successor. After the end of the DFB Cup quarter-finals against SC Freiburg, Bayern are also threatened with the end of the Champions League. Tuchel was signed with the prospect of still being able to win titles in three competitions.

The entry in the official Uefa ticker (“A penny for Julian Nagelsmann’s thoughts right now…”) during the game was read in the 82nd minute. Rodri (27th minute), Bernardo Silva (70th) and former Dortmund professional Erling Haaland (76th) had already scored for the English champions coached by Pep Guardiola.