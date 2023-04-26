FC Bayern: Conversation with Tuchel – In the midst of the crisis, Hoeneß suddenly appears during training

Under the direction of Uli Hoeneß, FC Bayern rose to become a world club. The people of Munich are currently in a crisis – the Honorary President is observing this with concern. On Wednesday, the 71-year-old surprisingly appeared at the training ground. He spoke to coach Tuchel for a long time.

Dthey had three days off. You should switch off, get your mind off things and relax. When the FC Bayern players showed up at the training ground on Säbener Strasse in Munich after their short vacation on Wednesday morning, Uli Hoeneß was also there, surprisingly. The Honorary President was present in the middle of the crisis.

Immediately before the training of the German record champions, the 71-year-old spoke to coach Thomas Tuchel. The former Bayern president, whose opinion is still very important on the Isar, and Julian Nagelsmann’s successor stood on the pitch for around 15 minutes. Hoeneß, who is still a member of the club’s supervisory board, is watching the sporting development at Bayern with concern.

When the Munich team started training around 11 a.m., Hoeneß had disappeared again. It’s not just the players who face Hertha BSC in the upcoming mandatory task on Sunday (3.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) under special observation.

Debate about possible successors

In the current situation of the German record champions, the management team has come into focus. In particular, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn have come under heavy criticism in view of the sporting misery with the end of the DFB Cup and the Champions League and the loss of the championship lead in the Bundesliga.

As CEO, Kahn is primarily responsible. Despite a decision that has not yet been made, possible successors are already being discussed in the media – and rejected again. Christian Seifert, for example, former managing director of the German Football League, is not available.

The regular supervisory board meeting of the Munich company on May 22 is eagerly awaited. Salihamidzic should benefit from the fact that Hoeneß has been one of his advocates for years. But the Bosnian is also in the light of public criticism because of his personnel policy.