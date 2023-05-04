FC Bayern: Explosive decision – record champions postpone supervisory board meeting

The mood at Bayern is tense. Now the club is postponing a landmark meeting of its board of directors. This fuels speculation about Oliver Kahn. Eight men decide about his future. Maybe nine.

FC Bayern only discussed the future of its board members Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic after the end of the Bundesliga season. The record champion announced that the supervisory board meeting had been postponed. Meanwhile, there is good news from Captain Manuel Neuer.

In one of the most delicate phases of its history, FC Bayern took a special measure. The German soccer record champion is postponing his landmark meeting of the supervisory board. An explosive decision that caused discussions and speculation.

The meeting of the powerful body was actually scheduled for May 22nd, a Monday – five days later the Munich team will play their last Bundesliga game of the season at 1. FC Köln. Depending on the outcome of the upcoming games, the championship could be decided on this last matchday. The first untitled season in eleven years is imminent, Bayern have played mostly poorly recently and are only one point ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

On May 30, the supervisory board will decide on Oliver Kahn's future at FC Bayern

The supervisory board meeting should also deal with the future of the controversial CEO Oliver Kahn and the work of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. In particular, in the event of Kahn’s recall, there would be more unrest in and around the club in the days leading up to what could be a crucial game. Missing out on the championship would exacerbate the club’s already tense situation. “We have a lot of noise in the club,” national player Leon Goretzka just said.

Therefore, the supervisory board will now only meet on May 30th, on the Tuesday after the last game of the season. The club reported in a short message on his website.

Who sits on the supervisory board of FC Bayern

There it says: “The supervisory board of FC Bayern München AG has rescheduled its regular meeting in the second quarter to May 30, 2023. With the appointment of a meeting day after the final game of the season at 1. FC Köln, everyone in the club should focus on the sporting aspect in the decisive phase of the championship race. The meeting was originally scheduled for May 22.”

The club’s decision fuels the discussion about the future of Kahn, whose contract as CEO runs until the end of 2024. The former world-class goalkeeper said at the end of last week when asked about his future from summer: “Of course I’m still here.”

The supervisory board currently consists of eight people, the most powerful being honorary president Uli Hoeneß and club president Herbert Hainer, formerly CEO of Adidas and chairman of the board for a long time. Other members are Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi, Thorsten Langheim, Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, Dr. Jan Heinemann, Adidas General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Dr. Werner Zedelius, Allianz Senior Advisor, Dr. Edmund Stoiber, former Prime Minister of Bavaria, and Prof. Dr. Dieter Mayer, Vice President of the association.

In the important meeting, a new member is also to be elected to the committee, who this will be is still unknown. Then it would be nine men who decide on Kahn’s future.

Hainer avoids confessing to Kahn

After the arduous 2-0 win against bottom-placed Hertha BSC in the league last Sunday, Hainer had this to say about the tricky scheduling of May 22: “We always set the dates for the Supervisory Board meetings a year in advance. In the past 20 years, at least since I’ve been there, it’s always been the Monday before the last match day because that’s when everyone goes on vacation. It will certainly be exciting this time, but maybe we will have decided the championship by then.” In recent years, Bayern have often won the championship well before the end of the season.

Hainer did not formulate a clear commitment to Kahn, who has been criticized for a long time, last weekend. When asked about the future of the former goalkeeper, the president announced an internal analysis of the “overall situation”.

Before the game against Hertha BSC, Uli Hoeneß even came to the FC Bayern training ground and spoke to coach Thomas Tuchel

When asked, he did not comment on the speculation about a separation from Kahn, but said: “We are now concentrating on the sporting side, because that is the most important thing that happens down on the pitch and that we win the eleventh German championship in a row .”

Apart from that, “of course we analyze and debate the overall situation, discuss it calmly, internally and very carefully, as you are used to from FC Bayern.”