FC Bayern: Hamann clearly criticizes the work of Tuchel

The criticism of Bayern’s CEO Kahn is great. Expert Hamann surprisingly protects him. One should have known that Kahn was not so close to the people. On the other hand, he sees the work of the new coach as critical.

FHe himself played for Bayern Munich’s first team for five years before Dietmar Hamann, who had moved up from the amateurs to the professional squad in 1993, moved to England and made a career there. Since his retirement as an active professional, the 49-year-old has been in demand in the industry above all as an expert – his statements often cause a stir.

Despite Bayern’s disappointing season so far – they were eliminated from the DFB Cup and the Champions League – the former defensive midfielder defended CEO Oliver Kahn.

“You knew that beforehand! So he was already as a player. He was revered at the time because he was so good – and not because he was so close to the people,” said Hamann in an interview with the web.de portal, countering allegations that Kahn was not acting empathetically enough. “You can’t blame the man for not turning around at the age of 53. So I don’t understand the allegations.”

Kahn and Salihamidzic deserved a chance to straighten it out

Hamann hopes that Bayern will continue on the path with Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, who has also come under criticism. “Otherwise, by implication, that would mean: If you don’t become champion, the board of directors will fly! It is not a matter of course that you win the championship every year,” said the former Bayern professional. “You have to give people the chance to straighten that out.”

Hamann, on the other hand, is critical of the work of coach Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the end of March. “So far it can be said that FC Bayern has not only disappointed in terms of results, but also with the way they play football,” said Hamann.

SPD boss Klingbeil finds Tuchel “super”

Lars Klingbeil, on the other hand, is impressed by Tuchel. The head of the SPD, who has been a member of FC Bayern since 2012, told Antenne Bayern: “I think he’s great. I’m happy he’s here and I think he really has the chance to shape a long phase at Bayern.”

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil (back row, middle), who is also a member of the FC Bayern board of directors, on the sidelines of the Champions League home game against Paris St. Germain in February Source: pa/Matthias Koch

Klingbeil is pleased that FC Bayern is approaching the season finale in the Bundesliga as the front runner. “That is also the right claim. Now it’s up to us,” said Klingbeil, who is also a member of the administrative advisory board of the German record champions. The goal now must be to win all the games and become German champions. “After that you can analyze the season at your leisure. But now everyone should concentrate on winning the last few games.”

The Munich team have to play Werder Bremen in the fourth to last game of the season this Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky). Chaser Borussia Dortmund is one point behind in the 31st match day and will only receive VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (5:30 p.m. / DAZN).