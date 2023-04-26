FC Bayern: Hoeneß has a need to talk and surprises Tuchel during training

Status: 04/26/2023 12:58 p.m

There is currently a lot to talk about at FC Bayern – including with Honorary President Uli Hoeneß. He showed up surprisingly on the training ground and chatted animatedly with the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel and his assistant Anthony Barry.

The sporting development makes things difficult for the club management, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are counted. We are now looking forward to May 22, when the powerful supervisory board will meet under the chairmanship of Herbert Hainer – and with Uli Hoeneß. The former manager is still seen as an influential factor at the club.

In the middle of the crisis at FC Bayern, the honorary president has now surprisingly appeared on the Munich club premises. Immediately before the training of the German record champions on Wednesday, the 71-year-old spoke to coach Thomas Tuchel.

The former Bayern president and Julian Nagelsmann’s successor stood on the pitch for around 15 minutes.

Team and board under special observation

At the start of training, the “Attack Department” disappeared again. It’s not just the players who face Hertha BSC in the forthcoming mandatory task on Sunday (kick-off: 3:30 p.m./Live report to listen to in the BR24 Live Center) under special observation. In the current situation of the German record champions, the management team has come into focus.

In particular, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn have come under heavy criticism in view of the sporting misery with the end of the DFB Cup and the Champions League and the loss of the championship lead in the Bundesliga.

FC Bayern: “Tabula rasa” in the management floor conceivable

Speculations about possible successors

As CEO, Kahn is primarily responsible. Possible successors are already being dealt with in the media – and rejected again (like the former DFL managing director Christian Seifert).

Salihamidzic should benefit from the fact that Hoeneß has been one of his advocates for years. But the Bosnian is also in the light of public criticism because of his personnel policy. A solution could now bring the regular supervisory board meeting of Munich.

Source: BR24Sport 04/26/2023 – 12:55 p.m