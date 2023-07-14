Home » FC Bayern: How Uli Hoeneß controls everything again in Munich
FC Bayern: How Uli Hoeneß controls everything again in Munich

There is a new club boss in Jan-Christian Dreesen, but not yet a sports director. As you can hear, Uli Hoeneß and coach Thomas Tuchel are currently the driving force at FC Bayern. From the start, Tuchel had surprisingly clearly emphasized the importance of Hoeneß in the club, and before making the commitment to Bayern, he also got the okay from the powerful ex-boss. Since then he has not missed an opportunity to praise Hoeneß.

The most important transfer from Bayern is above all a major joint project between Hoeneß and Tuchel: Both are considered the driving forces in courting England superstar Harry Kane. Unlike his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, Tuchel has much more power and a say in transfers. He also convinced Hoeneß of the Kane plan.

