FC Bayern: In courting for Kane, Bayern probably straddles PSG in between

In the campaign for Kane, Bayern now apparently straddle PSG in between

Does he come or does he not come? Harry Kane is FC Bayern’s preferred candidate. Now there seems to be competition

FC Bayern has been trying to get Harry Kane for weeks. The striker is said to have already decided on the record champions, and the clubs are playing poker for the fee. But now the Kane camp is apparently also talking to Paris Saint-Germain.

Harry Kane or nothing. The transfer summer of FC Bayern has been going something like this so far. For weeks, Munich have been courting the English star striker and are negotiating a change with Tottenham Hotspur. After Kane, according to Uli Hoeneß, has already decided on Bayern, there is now movement in poker.

Because according to media reports, Kane is apparently considering a move to Paris Saint-Germain again. As the usually well-informed French radio station “RMC” reports, there has recently been an exchange between the Englishman’s camp and PSG.

According to the report, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Paris’ president, met with Tottenham boss Daniel Levy in London. There was also an exchange between Kane representatives and PSG. Furthermore, “RMC” reports that Kane’s wife Katie Goodland has already inquired about possible houses in Paris. According to “BILD”, Goodland had previously done this in Munich.

Currently, the chances are good that Kane will switch to Bayern. The striker, who still has a contract with Tottenham until 2024, should agree with the Munich team; the two clubs are currently negotiating the transfer fee. Most recently, Tottenham’s owner Joe Lewis ruled out Kane’s free transfer next summer.

Bayern chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe decided not to travel to Asia to negotiate with Tottenham. Talks with Levy are scheduled to take place later this week.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou avoided a clear commitment to a future together with Kane. “Harry is a total professional, he loves his football club and he’s the captain. He’s leading us at the moment and I’ll focus on that,” said Tottenham’s coach on the English team’s Asia trip in Singapore. “You always have plans in mind and contingencies, and not just in relation to Harry.”

