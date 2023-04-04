Thomas Tuchel and FC Bayern have full weeks of difficult games ahead of them. In search of continuity, the coach encourages two frustrated stars. Tuchel sees the ongoing issue of indiscipline more relaxed than his predecessor.

ZAt the start of the week, Thomas Tuchel remembered special moments in front of the team bus. He and Christian Streich were youth coaches for a long time, after games in the junior division they often analyzed the games together before going home. “Christian usually smoked a cigarette,” said Tuchel on Monday afternoon and smiled.

The two will meet again in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup (Tuesday 8:45 p.m., ARD and Sky): For Tuchel, after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the top game of the Bundesliga, it is his second game as head coach of FC Bayern, Streich has been eleven years responsible for the senior team of SC Freiburg. Saturday will see them meet the Breisgauers in the league – for the Munich team it’s a Freiburg week.

“It’s difficult against Christian not to coach emotionally because he coaches emotionally,” said Tuchel. He didn’t want to “let the butter be taken from the bread.” Streich had achieved absolute legend status in Freiburg. “He basically shaped the club like no one before.”

The DFB Cup is a huge competition, “the final in Berlin is a sensational event, we definitely want to be there.” Tuchel’s mission is the treble, his team can still win three titles this season. “We want everything. A title is what remains. The way there and the chance to play for it, that’s what’s special,” emphasized the 49-year-old. “The players here at the club live for these games in April and May. That’s why we also love this pressure.”

A week ago, Tuchel took over the coaching position from Julian Nagelsmann, who had been released. There are still seven games for Munich this month. To what extent will Tuchel rotate and rest players? “Our starting position doesn’t allow us to do anything other than think about the next game. If we manage something, then only if there are recommendations from the medical field,” said Tuchel. “We need the sense of achievement in order to develop further. I want us to become our own benchmark. Whoever gets the trust has to pay it back. A win is the best preparation for the next game. We will definitely not get through the next few weeks with a regular team.” Looking at the competition, he said: “The race is on.”

“I love João Cancelo”

João Cancelo was not one of the starting XI against Dortmund, and Manchester City’s winter signing had also recently been left out under Nagelsmann. The full-back is correspondingly dissatisfied.

“I love João Cancelo, I’ve had to play against him too often,” said Tuchel, who coached Chelsea FC before Bayern. “He has absolutely the highest quality, in the left foot, in the right foot, in the passing game. He’s a different type of player than Benji Pavard. His absolute strength is the precision of the cross and the volley ball, even when finishing. I’m beyond glad he’s here. A change is always a lot of change, that’s normal and has nothing to do with whether we appreciate it or not. We will need him.”

Joao Cancelo listens intently as Tuchel gives instructions Source: Getty Images/Sebastian Widmann

Sadio Mané also did not play a major role under Nagelsmann and, according to a report by “Sport Bild”, complained to the then Bayern coach about too few minutes of play in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris St. Germain. Mind you in the presence of other players. According to the report, they had the impression that Nagelsmann had been intimidated by it. Tuchel Mané did not let Dortmund play from the start. He substituted the attacker in the final phase, Mané hardly managed anything.

“There is no question that Sadio is an absolute top player. Even in old age, it always takes time to acclimatize after changing clubs,” said Tuchel. “Strikers like Sadio are also sensitive, can lose confidence and form. I can tell that because there is no doubt about his quality and attitude. It’s about trust and patience so that he can get back into the flow. A goal usually helps. It’s our turn. It is a matter of time.”

Jamal Musiala, who came on as a substitute against Dortmund for the first time after tearing a muscle fiber, could “play at least one half,” said Tuchel. “90 minutes would be negligent.”

There had been multiple instances of indiscipline under Nagelsmann, and he relied on a catalog of penalties. Tuchel sees a different approach here for the future. “I wish that we shape a cooperation that gets along without it,” he emphasized. “We at Bayern have this power. I have nothing against a catalog of penalties, it has to come from the team.” When it comes to delays, for example, he “doesn’t feel like playing the policeman.”