FC Bayern: Kane and no end – there is no more talk of an ultimatum

Kane and no end – there is no longer any talk of an ultimatum

FC Bayern still has to close these transfer construction sites

After the Asia tour, not all questions have been answered at FC Bayern. The additions Konrad Laimer and Min-Jae Kim have already established themselves well in the team. It remains unclear who will also switch to the record champions and who will leave the club.

Bayern Munich continues to be patient. The expiry of an alleged deadline should have no consequences. The Harry Kane transfer negotiations are entering the next round. Tottenham Hotspur’s goalscorer is getting more and more expensive – and time is of the essence.

The transfer poker for the desired striker Harry Kane between FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur continues. According to a report by BILD, a decision between the two clubs was postponed again. The British newspaper “Telegraph” had previously reported that the German record champions had asked Spurs to accept a last offer for the England star on Friday before midnight. Everyone involved had an interest in the issue being clarified as quickly as possible, it said. But now the negotiations are probably going on.

According to media reports, the Spurs expect a transfer fee of at least 100 million euros for their record scorer. According to information from the TV broadcaster “Sky” and BILD, Bayern have improved their offer again this week and are now offering the club’s record sum of over 100 million euros for the captain of the English national team.

On Monday there was another round of talks in London, Bayern managers Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe met Tottenham boss Daniel Levy. The last offer from Munich should have been 85 million euros as a fixed sum plus 10 million bonuses.

Bayern sent an improved, written offer later in the week after the two-and-a-half-hour meeting in London. This should also be the last: According to “The Athletic”, the offer is 93 million euros plus bonus payments. According to information from BILD, it exceeds the 100 million euro mark.

Kane’s Premier League season begins on August 13th

Should the clubs not come to an agreement, Kane is expected to fulfill his current contract in London and could then leave Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer of 2024. The 30-year-old attacker is said to have ruled out a premature extension long ago. Spurs owner Joe Lewis is said to have instructed club boss Levy to sell Kane now.

Tottenham’s Premier League season begins on August 13 with an away game at Brentford FC. Should Kane leave the club by then, a quick replacement for the top scorer would be needed. FC Bayern starts the new Bundesliga season on August 18th at Werder Bremen. The Munich team would like to have Kane in the Supercup next Saturday against DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig (8.45 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker).

FC Bayern in a dilemma when it comes to goalkeeper position

Meanwhile, FC Bayern has one less option. Chelsea snatched goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (25 / Brighton & Hove) from record champions. The Spaniard was unveiled in London on Saturday morning. Sanchez receives a contract until 2030 and should cost around 25.5 million euros, plus bonus payments.

Bayern has lost an alternative again. With regard to the goalkeeper position, the Munich team is in a tricky situation. At the moment it seems unclear whether Manuel Neuer (37) can really be between the posts at the start of the season after breaking his leg. Since it does not seem to be an option for the record champions to rely on Sven Ulreich (35), Munich has not yet released Yann Sommer (34 / contract until 2025). The Swiss, on the other hand, is pushing his move to Inter Milan and definitely wants a regular place with a view to the EM 2024.

That’s why Bayern also deals with other goalkeepers. One of them was Sanchez. What alternatives does the club have? A hot name is currently David Raya (27 / Brentford). According to information from SPORT BILD, Fali Ramadani has had Raya’s transfer authority since this week. Ramadani is an old acquaintance in Munich because he is also the adviser to Bayern professional Leroy Sané (27). This increases Bayern’s chances in poker, and Arsenal are also interested. Raya still has a year’s contract, but according to the English media, Brentford is demanding a handsome fee of 47 million euros.

Other names traded in Bayern’s goalkeeping carousel: Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardasvili (22, contract until 2027), Sevilla keeper Bono (32, contract until 2025), David de Gea (32/without contract, most recently ManUnited) and Kamil Grabara ( 24) from FC Copenhagen.

