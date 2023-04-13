The fisticuffs between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané caused a stir at Bayern. It’s not the first incident. Bixente Lizarazu once earned “the respect of Lothar Matthäus” with a slap in the face. Arjen Robben already got a black eye.

At Bayern, after the devastating defeat at Manchester City, there was an uproar in the dressing room. According to consistent media reports, Sadio Mane is said to have first insulted teammate Leroy Sane and then slapped him in the face.

DAfter the 0: 3 at Manchester City, FC Bayern are not only concerned with sporting questions. Reports of an altercation between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané in the dressing room caused a stir off the field. According to consistent reports, those responsible for Bayern consulted on Wednesday evening, according to Sport1 CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are said to have been involved in the talks. The Munich team returned from Manchester on Wednesday.

When asked, Bayern did not comment on the report on the dispute. Both players were asked to comment. Sané (27) and Mané (31) had already clashed verbally on the lawn because of a failed interaction. Mané, who switched to Bayern last summer, was substituted on Tuesday evening in the 69th minute. After the game, Mané then allegedly attacked Sané and punched him in the lip.

also read

The two are not the first player duo that had a tangible dispute at Bayern. 1999 about were Lothar Matthäus and the French world champion Bixente Lizarazu bumped into each other in training. “Lothar told me that I played a bad pass and that it wasn’t him who received the ball badly. Then he continued to speak very loudly. I answered as we approached each other. He finally put his hand on my neck and I slapped him in the face,” Lizarazu described his view of the incident only 21 years later. The incident back then had “secured the respect of Matthäus and all my teammates.”

Lothar Matthäus (right) with his former coach Ottmar Hitzfeld Source: pa/dpa/Peter_Kneffel

It shouldn’t be the last incident in which Lizarazu was involved. 2002 were he and Niko Kovac attacked each other after several fouls in the training game. The coach at the time, Ottmar Hitzfeld, stopped training and sentenced Lizarazu to a five-figure fine. Three weeks later, Hitzfeld saw a scuffle between them Ghanaian Sammy Kuffour and Jens Jeremies. When trying to settle, teammate Thorsten Fink got a black eye. “Kuffour didn’t even apologize to me, from now on he’s air for me,” complained Fink in the “Bild” newspaper. Kuffour had to pay a similar fine to Lizarazu previously.

also read

Even a generation of players later, the stories at Bayern continued off the field. 2012 got the superstars Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry in the dressing room of the Champions League semi-final game against Real Madrid during the half-time break. Ribéry hit Robben in the face, he had to pay a fine of 50,000 euros as a result. Robben got a black eye. The reason for the dispute: Robben wanted Toni Kroos to take a free kick and not Ribéry.

Lewandowski and Boateng could just be separated

Also star striker Robert Lewandowski entered the Zoff breaking latest news. In May 2015 he was with the hardness of a training slide of Jerome Boateng disagreed and confronted him. Images of the incident document how teammates just manage to prevent a worse confrontation. Coach Pep Guardiola then sent both of them into the cabin.

2019 Boateng then served as an arbitrator when Lewandowski with Kingsley Coman bumped into each other. Both hit each other in the face with their fists in training, as reported by “Bild” at the time. Lewandowski had apparently previously shown dissatisfaction with Coman during an exercise. Boateng had tried together with Niklas Süle to separate the brawlers. Coach Niko Kovac confirmed a physical altercation at the following press conference. But he did not pronounce a punishment. “There are emotions in training. You can also see it in a positive light: We are alive!” he said.

also read

A year later was Boateng then the culprit again. After a hard boarding of Leon Goretzka the central defender was so upset that he smacked the midfielder in the face with the palm of his hand. First arbitrator in this case: Robert Lewandowski, of all people. Boateng and Goretzka then reconciled, so Goretzka posted a joint photo on social networks with the hashtags “#FootballistEmotion” and “#AlleMalEntspannen”.