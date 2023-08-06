FC Bayern: Mané’s confidant raises allegations of racism against Sané

A confidant of Sadio Mané raises serious allegations against the leadership of FC Bayern and offensive star Leroy Sané. Bacary Cissé, a friend of Mané, who is often cited as the Senegalese pro’s PR advisor, attacks the club and Sané with statements on the French program After Foot RMC.

Mané was a disappointment at Bayern and has just joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. From Cissé’s point of view, the fact that Mané no longer plays for the record German champions is “not a footballing decision”. According to him, there were other motives: “Bayern is run by old men in the stands. The board wanted him and approved the signing a year ago, now after his injury they’ve decided he has to go. Bayern were ungrateful. They paid so much money to an African and it hurt them.”

Cissé also said: “Sadio has nothing to prove to the Germans. He didn’t become what he is thanks to Bayern. He has Liverpool to thank for that. Sadio’s salary bothered the Germans, they didn’t understand how an African came into the club and became the top earner before everyone else. So they wanted to get rid of him.” Cissé gave no evidence for this approach.

Leroy Sané (left), here against Ederson from Manchester City, is accused of racism by a friend of Sadio Mané

Cissé also commented on Mané’s locker room fight with Leroy Sané in the Champions League game against Manchester City. Mané had hit Sané in the dressing room after an escalated argument, and the club suspended him.

Cissé portrays Mané as a victim: “Anyone who knows about European football knows that Leroy Sané is a very condescending guy, while Sadio is very calm and has shown it everywhere he has played. Sané pushed the limits.”

When asked if Mané was racially insulted by Sané before Mané slapped his colleague in the face, Cissé said: “Yes, that’s right. I can’t go into specific details. That’s why I said that Bayern were ungrateful. That’s crazy.”

Future at Al-Nassr: Sadio Mané (left) with Ahmed Alghamdi, a manager at his new club

At that time, the Senegalese sports journalist Papa Mahmoud Gueye, who is also considered Mané’s confidant, reported that Sané had insulted Mané as “black shit” (English: black shit) – and then it came to a blow.

As “BILD” reports, however, none of the Bayern players heard that these words were spoken. Instead, Sané said, “Leave me alone!”

“If Sané bothered the skin color…”

Cissé claims that those responsible for the club protected Sané and thus made themselves accomplices: “If Leroy Sané bothered Sadio Mané’s skin color, then those responsible for FC Bayern bothered them too, because they didn’t understand why they were responsible for him man should pay so much money.”

Cissé also criticizes how Mané has been treated by the Bayern bosses in recent months: “You never called the player advisor. They never told Sadio to his face that they wanted to get rid of him. They sent Tuchel to tell him that he is only the third choice on the offensive wing positions.”

The FC Bayern leadership would have decided on their own that Mané should no longer play a role in the club. Cissé said of coach Thomas Tuchel’s appointment last March: “When Tuchel arrived, he met Sadio for the first time after the international break. He has told him that he is happy to have him in the team and that he will play an important role. But little did he know that those in charge made a different decision.”

Cissé even claimed on the show that Tuchel had been forbidden to let Mané play: “After the end of the season, Tuchel met Sadio and said to him: ‘I’m sorry because I promised you would play, but you Bosses told me not to play you'”.

FC Bayern with a statement

Mané himself was forgiving after his departure from FC Bayern and thanked him in a public statement for his time at the club and wished the club all the best for the future.

FC Bayern responded to Cissé’s allegations with a statement on Sunday afternoon. It says: “We triggered the contract with Sadio Mané by mutual consent. Accusations of racism, as they are now being raised again from Sadio’s environment, are unfounded and have been from the beginning. Our coach Thomas Tuchel also never said to Sadio that he could no longer use him. FC Bayern valued Sadio Mané as a person and as a player.” The club wish him all the best and every success at his new club.

