FC Bayern: Manuel Neuer even missed the start of the season

Bigger gap than expected – Neuer even missed the start of the season

As of: 4:18 p.m.

Neuer’s comeback at the start of the league is becoming increasingly unlikely

The comeback of national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is apparently further delayed. A deployment of the Bayern captain at the start of the Bundesliga is “increasingly unlikely”. The question of who will be Munich number 2 in the future also remains open.

After a long injury, Manuel Neuer really wanted to be fit for the start of the season. But the FC Bayern goalkeeper is not ready yet. Another star is also missing at the master’s training start.

FC Bayern started the pre-season without their captain. Manuel Neuer was absent from the first training session of the German record champions after the summer break on Saturday morning in Munich. The 37-year-old goalkeeper is undergoing a special rehabilitation program after a long injury break.

About seven months after his leg operation due to a skiing accident, Neuer originally wanted to get back into team training on Saturday. In the past few days, however, it had already been indicated that the world champion was not quite as far as hoped.

But the gap is now bigger than expected. “Manuel Neuer will continue to receive individual training, he will alternate between athletic training and goalkeeper training,” said coach Thomas Tuchel in the afternoon and ruled out that Neuer would take part in the trip to Asia (July 24th to August 3rd): “The plan is that Manuel will not come to Asia, but will be partially integrated into team training after the trip.”

WELT asked whether Neuer’s commitment at the start of the season was also in danger. Tuchel replied very clearly: “It takes time, and he gets it. His own impatience is the greatest. Day by day and week by week we know more. The start of the league game and the Supercup are probably too ambitious a goal. We’re looking and hoping that it will be partially integrated in August.”

Tuchel had his team train in the morning at around 34 degrees on Säbener Straße. After the first unit, Bayern set out for Tegernsee. There they will complete a five-day training camp with public practice sessions for the fans and a friendly against FC Rottach-Egern on Tuesday evening.

De Ligt is also absent from training

In addition to Neuer, only central defender Matthijs de Ligt was absent from training, who had only trained individually after tearing his fiber last June.

The champions’ first additions were new: Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, who came on a free transfer from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who was last loaned to AS Monaco for two years, also trained. He will probably leave Bayern soon, VfB Stuttgart and Leeds United are said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

A long-distance trip for Bayern is scheduled for July 24th. A PR tour takes place in Asia, in Japan and Singapore the Munich friendlies against FC Liverpool and Manchester City are played. On August 18th they open the new Bundesliga season with the game at Werder Bremen.

