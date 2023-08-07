FC Bayern: Medical intervention – update in the case of Manuel Neuer

Football Medical Procedure

FC Bayern gives an update on the Manuel Neuer case

As of: 1:49 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

The timing of Manuel Neuer’s comeback is uncertain. He had to undergo a medical procedure over the weekend

It is still unclear when Manuel Neuer can play for Bayern again. On Monday, the Munich report on a successful medical intervention. The national goalkeeper should be involved in the transfer process to the goalkeeper position.

When he will make his comeback is still open. But on the way there, Manuel Neuer underwent another medical procedure.

“Last Sunday, a planned metal removal was successfully carried out on Manuel Neuer’s right fibula. The FC Bayern captain immediately continued his advanced training,” the Munich team announced on Monday, a few hours before the friendly against AS Monaco.

It remains unclear when the 37-year-old national goalkeeper can be back on the pitch for the German record champions. The goalkeeper will miss the Supercup on Saturday against RB Leipzig as well as the start of the season on August 18 at Werder Bremen. Neuer has not played a game since breaking his lower leg in December.

Matthäus advises Bayern to sign de Gea

Shortly before the start of the season, Munich are without a clear number one in goal. With Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) and Johannes Schenk (Preußen Münster), the Bundesliga club has already given up two goalkeepers in the current transfer period. New replacement Yann Sommer is about to move to Inter Milan. Until a successor is found and Neuer is ready for action, Sven Ulreich will have to help out as temporary number one.

As the “Kicker” reports, Neuer is involved in the transfer process in the goalkeeper position and is always up to date. Coach Thomas Tuchel and goalkeeper coach Michaelrechner speak a lot with the captain and often include him as a leading player in their deliberations.

David de Gea without a club and David Raya from Brentford FC are said to be at the top of the Munich transfer task force’s list. “I would go to de Gea as Bayern Munich. And in de Gea’s place to Bayern,” said TV expert Lothar Matthäus of “Sport Bild”. De Gea (32) played for Manchester United from 2011 to 2023 and has been voted the best goalkeeper in the English league several times.

