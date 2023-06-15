FC Bayern: minimum wage ignored – club has to pay a large sum

FC Bayern has paid employees in the youth academy too little for years. Customs determined – and transferred the club. A high confiscation order has now been sent to the people of Munich. The club is remorseful.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

The administrative offense proceedings have now been finally concluded, according to the FC Bayern office

Dhe FC Bayern has to pay a six-digit amount to customs due to years of unpaid social benefits. The main customs office in Munich had “issued a confiscation notice of around 200,000 euros” against the German record champions, a spokesman said on Thursday.

In addition, the evaded social security contributions and late payment surcharges of around 45,500 euros would be demanded, according to the customs announcement. FC Bayern München AG is said to have employed and paid workers on a €450 basis between November 2016 and November 2021, although their actual employment is said to have been far higher.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

According to customs, the club should not have paid a minimum wage in its youth academy. In addition, the working hours were not recorded correctly or completely. Employees would have worked significantly more hours than agreed. As a result, the valid minimum wages were not paid and social security regulations were disregarded.

No more part-time workers in the youth sector

The Bavarians announced on Thursday that the association had already taken structural precautions on campus in autumn 2020 to avoid falling below the minimum wage in the future. Since July 2021 there have been no minor employees in the youth teams.

“It was never the intention of FC Bayern München AG to withhold employees from their legitimate wages,” it said. The administrative offense proceedings have now been finally concluded.