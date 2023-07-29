FC Bayern: Monday the summit in poker rises around Harry Kane

There was little time to relax at the port of Tokyo. FC Bayern players marveled at a traditional Japanese drum ceremony on Thursday evening. At a sponsor’s event in the “Bank30” restaurant, they looked back on the first half of their ten-day Asian tour in a relaxed atmosphere.

“I like the country,” said national player Serge Gnabry, 28. “The training load is high and we first had to get used to the high temperatures.” On the evening, which ended with a breakdance performance, club president Herbert Hainer emphasized that 69, a goal of the club: “Living progress.”

Bayern want to live this maxim at all levels. The team should make progress before the Bundesliga opener on August 18th at Werder Bremen, despite the heat and jetlag they are training intensively.

Minjae Kim played for Bayern for the first time against Kawasaki

The second test match of the PR trip at the National Stadium in Tokyo against Kawasaki Frontale took place on Saturday afternoon. Bayern won 1-0 (0-0) in front of 45,289 spectators thanks to a goal by Josip Stanisic in the 57th minute. New centre-back Minjae Kim, 26, made his debut in the Bayern shirt. Munich signed the South Korean for 50 million euros from SSC Napoli.

Tuchel and his players are now traveling to Singapore, where they will meet Liverpool FC, coached by star coach Jürgen Klopp, 56, on Wednesday. The Munich team lost the first test of the trip 2-1 to Manchester City in front of 65,049 spectators in Tokyo during the week.

Leon Goretzka, 28, only played in the second half, from the start Konrad Laimer, 26, ran in central midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich, 28.

Monday meeting with Levy

The Bavarians also want to make progress with the additions as soon as possible. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, 55, and technical director Marco Neppe, 37, stayed in Munich to promote Harry Kane’s desired “king transfer”.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker turned 30 on Friday. Kane, captain of the England national team, could become the first €100m transfer in Bayern’s history. Kane’s contract with Tottenham is valid until June 30, 2024, and Tottenham had recently rejected a first offer from Bayern for 70 million euros plus additional payments. Dreesen and Neppe wanted to travel to London on Friday to negotiate with Spurs President Daniel Levy, 61.

But Levy asked at short notice to postpone the planned appointment with the Bayern managers. He was plagued by jet lag after his club’s tour of the Pacific and had a lot to work on when he returned. The next round of negotiations should now begin at the beginning of the next few weeks.

Munich are apparently offering Harry Kane, whose wife was already looking at houses in Munich, a contract for four or five years. A special feature: Actually, the rule in the club is that players over 30 only receive one-year contracts. They would also make an exception for Kyle Walker, 33: City’s English right-back should offer Bayern a two-year contract plus an option for another year.

There will also be departures in the coming weeks. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 34, is drawn to Inter Milan. In Alexander Nübel, 26, a goalkeeper has already left Bayern this week and switched to VfB Stuttgart.

Currently colleagues: Manuel Neuer (left) and Yann Sommer from FC Bayern

When the long injured captain Manuel Neuer, 37, can play again is open. He did not travel to Asia, completed individual training in Munich, of which Neuer requested no photos or videos. The goalkeeper situation at the champions is complicated.

According to “Bild”, Sommer can only leave the club if a clause applies: Neuer has to play three competitive games as number one. At least so far, the Milanese do not want to pay a desired fee of six million euros. Bayern have identified several goalkeeper candidates, including Spain’s David Raya, 27, from Brentford FC and Moroccan Bono, 32, from Sevilla FC.

“I am very happy that everything worked out so quickly”

Marcel Sabitzer is moving from FC Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund. The 29-year-old signed a contract until 2027 and is said to cost BVB a transfer fee of around 19 million euros.

It is clearer on the offensive. Sadio Mané, 31, wants to get rid of the champions, the Senegalese disappointed last season and is likely to move to Saudi Arabia. Club president Hainer confirmed that Mané’s agents are negotiating with Al-Nassr.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, also plays for the club. It is said that Al-Nassr would offer 37 million euros. Mané is scheduled to complete the medical check in Dubai on Sunday, and the transfer is about to be completed. Mané was no longer part of the Bayern squad against Kawasaki. The club officially announced that the player is free for negotiations. Mané has finished with Bayern. He was sitting in the stadium with headphones on and seemed uninvolved.

Coach Tuchel said in Tokyo it was part of the deal that some players could leave the club during the September 1 transfer window. Storm talent Mathys Tel, 18, who scored the Munich goal against City, is considered a candidate for a loan deal.

Tuchel praised Tel. A decision about Tel’s future would be “discussed very late in the transfer period.” Until then, Bayern will focus on the desired Kane deal.

