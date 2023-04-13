Status: 04/13/2023 09:05 a.m

FC Bayern Munich is about to be eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In the first leg, the German record champions clearly lost 0: 3 (0: 1) to the top English club on Tuesday (April 11, 2023). Manchester City.

In the festive ballroom of the Clocktower Hotel, those present were able to experience Oliver Kahn in his prime role as a mental coach: “I’ve experienced incredible things in football,” said the FC Bayern CEO after the game. “We have a duty to throw in everything we can in this second leg.”

Leon Goretzka sounded a bit more sober: “We’ll learn from it again, get up and try everything in the second leg. But of course that’s a miserable situation,” said the midfielder.

You both had previously experienced an exceptional game – right from the start. It all started when FC Bayern Munich had to give up the role of defender. It was to be expected that this would be the case in the first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League at Manchester City, and coach Thomas Tuchel also lined up his team accordingly. He brought on Serge Gnabry for Thomas Müller and thus relied primarily on speed on the offensive – the perfect counterattack.

Players suffer from wind and weather

At least in the initial phase, Tuchel was right, the “Citizens” controlled the game, even had 70 percent of the ball in the first ten minutes and also had first half chances. However, Bayern agreed to focus on the defense for the time being and played primarily disciplined, waiting for opportunities that the offensive opponent could offer at some point.

In addition to the two top European teams, the game had another factor: the weather. Extremely strong winds and a lot of rain definitely influenced the game, taking away a bit of class in the early stages because the ball didn’t run the way the players would have liked. Stability also suffered from the difficult space conditions.

Musiala almost with the Bayern leadership

Bayern created the first big chance of the game. Leroy Sané played the ball across to Jamal Musiala, whose shot from 12 meters out was blocked by Ruben Dias (26th minute). Without this rescue act, the attempt would have failed because goalkeeper Ederson was already on his way to the other corner.

In direct return, however, the Munich team did not find a rescuer and had to see how Man-Citydirector Rodri scored a dream goal. The Spaniard put the ball on his supposedly weaker left foot and curled it sensitively from 22 meters into the far corner – the 1-0 for coach Pep Guardiola’s team (27th).

Sane vs. Ederson

Shortly thereafter, Sommer had to prevent the second goal with a great reflex. Dayot Upamecano misjudged a cross from Kevin De Bruyne – mainly due to the wind – whereupon the goalkeeper first had to save from Jack Grealish and then, lying on the ground, immediately raised his foot after Ilkay Gündogan’s shot (34′). Sané then had the greatest opportunity to equalize a few seconds before the half-time whistle with a long-range shot that just missed the goal (45+2).

Shortly after the restart, Sané tried from a distance, this time Ederson parried with his left arm (46th). Two minutes later, the Germany international also had a shot, but this time from a much more dangerous position in the penalty area, and in this case Ederson had to show all his skills to save the low shot (48′). The Brazilian goalkeeper also won the private duel against Sané in the third attempt, when it was a shot from 23 meters (54th).

Summer strong, but not Upamecano

Munich were clearly the better team in this phase, but City also showed that they are always to be reckoned with. First Sommer had to fend off Nathan Aké’s shot (56′), followed by an attempt by Dias (57′) after the corner. Both goalkeepers showed their class on the line in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Overall, a game developed at a high level, also because the weather normalized. The City-Bayern duel more and more corresponded to what was promised beforehand – in some places there was talk of an anticipated final. However, a Bayern player was not in final form – and one of his many mistakes then led to the 2-0 for the hosts. Upamecano lost the ball unnecessarily to Grealish, whose pass Haaland used for a soulful cross to Bernardo Silva, who scored with a header (70′). Tuchel didn’t want to criticize his young central defender too much: “He played very well, apart from the two or three situations where he took the decision with a lot of risk.”

Bayern almost out after a six-minute slump

This moment obviously affected Bayern. The Guardiola team regained control and repeatedly came dangerously in front of the opposing goal. Sommer had to prevent the third goal against Julian Alvarez with another strong act (75th). Just a minute later, the Swiss was powerless again, Haaland was able to score his first goal of the evening and thus his eleventh personal goal in the competition (76th).

After the Bavarians had actually delivered a strong game, they were now threatened with a complete knockout in the premier class. City continued to storm, had more chances for the fourth goal. Only Sommer saved his team from this, among other things with a brilliant act after Rodri’s header (86th). But even with a 0: 3 in the luggage, the prospects for the second leg next week Wednesday (04/19/2023) in Munich are extremely poor.

Guardiola praises his defenders

City coach Guardiola knew, despite the high victory, that he also had to thank his defense. “ Bayern had chances to score goals. I feel like there were teams this season that had fewer opportunities but still scored “said the 52-year-old. “ But our defenders were so focused, that was great. Being stable is very important in this competition.”