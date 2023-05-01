FC Bayern Munich again top of the Bundesliga after beating Hertha BSC 2-0

An the end, an evergreen that seemed to end up in the box again after ten years made it back to the Munich Arena. After FC Bayern took advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s template on Sunday and took the lead in the Bundesliga again, the fans chanted “Only FCB will be German champions”. And of course the club’s anthem “Forever Number One” could not be missing as musical accompaniment during the small stadium round, which the players approved after the final whistle.

The crisis is not over yet, nor are the discussions about the management team, but with the 2-0 win over Hertha BSC and the active support from Bochum, which had wrested BVB into a draw three days earlier, it should be in the coming days get a little calmer with the German record champions.

“Take a deep breath, take a deep breath, keep going,” said coach Thomas Tuchel after a game that was no more than a very small liberation. It almost doesn’t seem to matter who he picks at the moment, his team’s game is almost always the same. “First of all, it was about playing with concentration, staying focused throughout, and not allowing anything,” said Tuchel. After all, the people of Munich succeeded.

Sané and Müller only on the bench

The Bayern coach had to rearrange his defense because Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies were out. He gave the recently unsatisfied Noussair Mazraoui a chance in the starting XI at right full-back, but he was only able to use it to a limited extent. As in Mainz, Leroy Sané was only on the bench, and Thomas Müller was not in the starting XI either.

The decision went in favor of Jamal Musiala, explained Tuchel, “because he can dribble a bit better through the spaces”. However, Musiala rarely managed to do this on Sunday. After an hour he had to make room for Müller. Even against the bottom of the table from Berlin, Bayern initially only had a few chances in front of the eyes of the former bosses in the stands, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß.

However, the two in the final phase of the first half by Serge Gnabry (39th minute) and Sadio Mané (45th) were good. “They should actually be enough to take the lead,” said Tuchel. But as so often recently, precision and shooting luck were missing. After the break, Gnabry did better, at least in the 69th minute, when he headed into the center after a long ball from Joshua Kimmich to make it 1-0.

Until the lead, the Munich team had acted without self-confidence, preferring to push the ball on to their teammates instead of trying to finish it themselves. “We know the game wasn’t great, but we haven’t won the last four games, that’s difficult. The three points are therefore the most important thing,” said Matthijs de Ligt.

The most conspicuous Bayern player was initially the left-back nominated João Cancelo with his attempts to inspire the Bayern offensive a bit. But the effect of his dribbles in the penalty area quickly fizzled out because he either hit a hook or the passing paths were blocked.

The Berliners, who have been playing ever closer to the second Bundesliga in recent weeks, braced themselves as a team against the stumbling record champions, showed great fighting spirit unlike in the previous games – and hoped that a player who had already made a name for himself as Bayern Scared: Dodi Lukébakio had scored three goals against Munich in November 2018, at that time still for Fortuna Düsseldorf. But this time it was only enough for a couple of good moves from the Belgian in the first 45 minutes.

Gnabry’s 1-0 was a small relief, but “the relief, the self-confidence,” said Tuchel, only came back with the second goal. It was another flash of inspiration from Kimmich, a ball down. This time he played the pass from his own half to the starting Kingsley Coman, who had already developed into a Munich asset on the offensive with a few good moves on the right. The Frenchman pushed the ball past Hertha’s goalkeeper Oliver Christensen over the line to make it 2-0 (79′).

Shortly before the end of regular time, substitute Sané missed the chance for Munich’s third goal from close range. But it would have been too much of a good thing for FC Bayern, who were still not sovereign.