FC Bayern Munich again top of the Bundesliga after beating Hertha BSC 2-0

An the end, an evergreen that seemed to end up in the box again after ten years made it back to the Munich Arena. After FC Bayern took advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s template on Sunday and took the lead in the Bundesliga again, the fans chanted “Only FCB will be German champions”. And of course the club’s anthem “Forever Number One” could not be missing as musical accompaniment during the small stadium round, which the players approved after the final whistle.

The crisis is not over yet, nor are the discussions about the management team, but with the 2-0 win over Hertha BSC and the active support from Bochum, which had wrested BVB into a draw three days earlier, it should be in the coming days get a little calmer with the German record champions.

“Take a deep breath, take a deep breath, keep going,” said coach Thomas Tuchel after a game that was no more than a very small liberation. It almost doesn’t seem to matter who he picks at the moment, his team’s game is almost always the same. “First of all, it was about playing with concentration, staying focused throughout, and not allowing anything,” said Tuchel. After all, the people of Munich succeeded.

Sané and Müller only on the bench

The Bayern coach had to rearrange his defense because Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies were out. He gave the recently unsatisfied Noussair Mazraoui a chance in the starting XI at right full-back, but he was only able to use it to a limited extent. As in Mainz, Leroy Sané was only on the bench, and Thomas Müller was not in the starting XI either.

See also  Table tennis: 1. FC Saarbrücken wins dramatic Champions League final

