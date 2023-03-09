Home Sports FC Bayern Munich defeated PSG for Champions League Quarterfinals
FC Bayern Munich defeated PSG for Champions League Quarterfinals

FC Bayern Munich defeated PSG for Champions League Quarterfinals

When Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t wear a fashionable hoodie on the sidelines, but something finer thread, then it must be a special football evening. Dressed all in black, the FC Bayern coach was able to watch the match against Paris Saint-Germain, the round of 16 in the Champions League, almost calmly in the Munich Arena. This game was “crucial for the season rating,” he knew. And for assessing whether he is still the right coach for the German record champions or whether he is already the right coach for his young age.

This Wednesday, his team ended the discussion about Nagelsmann. After 1-0 in the first leg three weeks ago, Bayern also won the second game against PSG, this time 2-0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (61st minute) and Serge Gnabry (89th) scored the goals in front of 75,000 spectators in the Munich Arena.

“Especially in the second half we shed our shyness and were clearer in defending,” said Thomas Müller afterwards at DAZN. “We then played the better game and, I think, deservedly won.”

Nagelsmann wants to win the Champions League

“It’s,” the Bayern coach admitted before kick-off, “also an important game for me.” However, Nagelsmann not only referred this to his future in Munich, but to wanting to win the Champions League, “before I just can still walk bent over”. With a very courageous performance, especially in the second half, his team saved the chance that the 35-year-old Nagelsmann might even be able to do this as a youngster as a coach.

The central question was how and whether the Bayern world champions Lionel Messi and especially Kylian Mbappé, the striker who had been substituted on in Paris just over half an hour before the end and almost turned the game around, would get a grip. This time Bayern wanted to be better prepared than in the first leg. “If our plan works, he won’t have much fun,” announced Thomas Müller.

