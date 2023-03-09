When Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t wear a fashionable hoodie on the sidelines, but something finer thread, then it must be a special football evening. Dressed all in black, the FC Bayern coach was able to watch the match against Paris Saint-Germain, the round of 16 in the Champions League, almost calmly in the Munich Arena. This game was “crucial for the season rating,” he knew. And for assessing whether he is still the right coach for the German record champions or whether he is already the right coach for his young age.

This Wednesday, his team ended the discussion about Nagelsmann. After 1-0 in the first leg three weeks ago, Bayern also won the second game against PSG, this time 2-0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (61st minute) and Serge Gnabry (89th) scored the goals in front of 75,000 spectators in the Munich Arena.

“Especially in the second half we shed our shyness and were clearer in defending,” said Thomas Müller afterwards at DAZN. “We then played the better game and, I think, deservedly won.”

Nagelsmann wants to win the Champions League

“It’s,” the Bayern coach admitted before kick-off, “also an important game for me.” However, Nagelsmann not only referred this to his future in Munich, but to wanting to win the Champions League, “before I just can still walk bent over”. With a very courageous performance, especially in the second half, his team saved the chance that the 35-year-old Nagelsmann might even be able to do this as a youngster as a coach.

The central question was how and whether the Bayern world champions Lionel Messi and especially Kylian Mbappé, the striker who had been substituted on in Paris just over half an hour before the end and almost turned the game around, would get a grip. This time Bayern wanted to be better prepared than in the first leg. “If our plan works, he won’t have much fun,” announced Thomas Müller.

The fun for Mbappé was actually limited, because PSG initially played more cautiously than expected. Compact in midfield, the team around Lionel Messi was initially careful not to concede a goal. Mbappé only got a ball from his own half once, but he couldn’t get past Leon Goretzka, who was running with him, and his low shot from an acute angle landed in Yann Sommer’s arms (2′). In the early stages, the Munich team cleverly tightened up the space, and Messi barely developed in the build-up. When he got the ball in a central position, Alphonso Davies was careful.



Remained without a goal in Munich: Paris professional Kylian Mbappé, here with opponent Josip Stanišić

:



Image: AFP



After a good half hour, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had to replace the injured defender Marquinhos, with Nordi Mukiele replacing him. But this failure didn’t harm the game of the French at first. On the contrary: the game became more lively because Paris increased the pressure and FC Bayern allowed themselves a few negligence. In the 38th minute, Sommer frittered away the ball in the penalty area, and when Vitinha shot, Matthjs de Ligt saved just before the line for the defeated Munich goalkeeper. Shortly thereafter, Sommer was there when he cleared the rushing Mbappé.

PSG’s now more powerful game also opened up a few spaces for the opponent, which the Munich team could not use at first. The best opportunity for FC Bayern was a shot by Jamal Musiala from close range, but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved it (32′).

For the substitute Mukiele, the working day was over after a quarter of an hour, he stayed in the dressing room. The only 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu came in for him as a left-back for the back three. The break seemed to have done Munich better than Paris, at least they set the first accents after the restart. At first, Choupo-Moting was prevented from scoring by Danilo, but a minute later he got another chance and scored (52′). However, the goal didn’t count because Thomas Müller was offside and, according to referee Daniele Orsato, irritated Donnarumma.

In this phase, PSG hardly ever had any more offensive actions of their own, instead they were challenged on the defensive. And overwhelmed in the 61st minute when captain Marco Verratti lost the ball on the edge of the penalty area. Goretzka switched quickly, playing to Choupo-Moting, who scored against his former club from a similar position as nine minutes earlier. This time it was the goal that counted. Bayern led 1-0 and the quarter-finals were a little closer.

But PSG have not yet given up and if Sommer hadn’t cleared Ramos’ header with a brilliant save, the game and the race for the quarter-finals might have been exciting again. Subsequently, all attempts by the French to turn the tide failed. In the 89th minute, Serge Gnabry ended all doubts with the 2-0. And a goal by substitute Sadio Mané in added time was disallowed for offside.

“The players did a really good job,” said Nagelsmann after the final whistle. If his team pairs “maximum greed and emotions” with the “quality that we have”, Bayern are “incredibly good”.