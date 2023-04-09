WHow do you deal with the unexpected cup triumph, how do you react to the 2-1 defeat that you didn’t think was possible? Questions that occupied the two coaches Christian Streich and Thomas Tuchel before the quick reunion of the two teams, this time on Holy Saturday in the Bundesliga, this time in Freiburg.

For Streich, the answer was quickly found when looking back at the coup of the sports club in Munich with reaching the DFB Cup semi-finals. “It’s important that we remember what helped us in Munich,” was the urgent recommendation of the Freiburg soccer coach. “We have to make sure that we find the right balance.” His Munich colleague Tuchel referred to the “positive spirit” that must remain palpable despite all the disappointment about the cup end. In this respect, it is not possible to take a long look back at a day when Munich were far from their top form. “If we only take care of the day-to-day”, was the recommendation of the new Munich coach, “the big picture is always easier.”

And that’s how it happened. The champions and league leaders did well enough in their day-to-day business in the Bundesliga during the visit to Freiburg to deservedly celebrate a 1-0 work victory thanks to De Ligt’s magnificent goal (52nd minute). However, unlike the cup fight, this encounter will not be talked about for long three days before Munich’s quarter-final first leg in the Champions League at Manchester City. This duel without extra pay was too commonplace for that. However, Tuchel was happy because his team “didn’t struggle” with the missed chances. “We have,” he emphasized, “also shown passion and heart for the quality that we have.”

Bayern in the post happiness

Bayern were without central defender Upamecano, who was suspended after four yellow cards, and center forward Choupo-Moting, who is suffering from a knee injury; In addition, Goretzka and Coman, who were rather inconspicuous in the cup game against Sport-Club, initially sat on the bench. Davies, Musiala, Gnabry and Mané were in the starting eleven. On the other hand, Christian Streich left it at Munich’s successful line-up and the correctly chosen 4-4-2 basic formation there. Gnabry came close to a goal before the break on the Munich side after a header was saved by Flekken (9′) and Mané’s lob sailed just past the goal (18′).

With all the dominance of the German champions: The Freiburg Doan had the greatest opportunity during the first 45 minutes when the sports club counterattacked after Gregoritsch’s template. Lucky for Bayern that the bustling Japanese’s shot landed on the post (44′).

Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt used a moment of freedom of action shortly after the change to shoot a powerful shot from around twenty meters, which landed in the top right corner of the Freiburg goal. The leadership of the league leaders, which had been hard-earned but deserved up to that point, could have been enough to open up the game, which had been more controlled than free up to that point. For the time being, however, Freiburg remained in their basic defensive stance, while Bayern increased the pressure on the second goal, which Mané was close to when his diving header was parried by Flekken (57th).



Prominent grandstand guests in Freiburg: Joachim Löw (left) and Marcus Sorg

:



Image: Reuters



Freiburg only dared to go forward a little more courageously than before after an hour. But the big moments like four days earlier at the cup coup in Munich were missing. Only Sallais’ long-range shot (70′), which Sommer quickly saved with his feet, and Ginter’s header shortly before the end of the game threatened Bayern’s victory.

In the end, Bayern, where Sané missed the most opportunities, had fulfilled their duty after the unfortunate end of the cup competition against Freiburg, who fought courageously. Gnabry’s post cracker (90+4) didn’t change the overall impression. “It was a similar game to Tuesday,” said Freiburg central defender Matthias Ginter, “with the difference that we didn’t have the same luck. It felt like we had even more chances today.”

felt. This is one of the reasons why Freiburg coach Streich mourned a missed opportunity. “On Tuesday there were two long-range shots for us” – Höfler’s cracker to make it 1-1 and Höfler’s shot, which Musiala blocked with his hand so that Höler scored the 2-1 with his last-minute penalty – “and today a Long-range shot decided the game for Bayern.” National player Joshua Kimmich vented his happiness too provocatively in front of the Freiburg fans and therefore finally caused a pack to form on the pitch and a violent concert of whistles in the stands.