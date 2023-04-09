Home Sports FC Bayern Munich defeated SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga after the DFB Cup was eliminated
FC Bayern Munich defeated SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga after the DFB Cup was eliminated

WHow do you deal with the unexpected cup triumph, how do you react to the 2-1 defeat that you didn’t think was possible? Questions that occupied the two coaches Christian Streich and Thomas Tuchel before the quick reunion of the two teams, this time on Holy Saturday in the Bundesliga, this time in Freiburg.

For Streich, the answer was quickly found when looking back at the coup of the sports club in Munich with reaching the DFB Cup semi-finals. “It’s important that we remember what helped us in Munich,” was the urgent recommendation of the Freiburg soccer coach. “We have to make sure that we find the right balance.” His Munich colleague Tuchel referred to the “positive spirit” that must remain palpable despite all the disappointment about the cup end. In this respect, it is not possible to take a long look back at a day when Munich were far from their top form. “If we only take care of the day-to-day”, was the recommendation of the new Munich coach, “the big picture is always easier.”

And that’s how it happened. The champions and league leaders did well enough in their day-to-day business in the Bundesliga during the visit to Freiburg to deservedly celebrate a 1-0 work victory thanks to De Ligt’s magnificent goal (52nd minute). However, unlike the cup fight, this encounter will not be talked about for long three days before Munich’s quarter-final first leg in the Champions League at Manchester City. This duel without extra pay was too commonplace for that. However, Tuchel was happy because his team “didn’t struggle” with the missed chances. “We have,” he emphasized, “also shown passion and heart for the quality that we have.”

Bayern in the post happiness

Bayern were without central defender Upamecano, who was suspended after four yellow cards, and center forward Choupo-Moting, who is suffering from a knee injury; In addition, Goretzka and Coman, who were rather inconspicuous in the cup game against Sport-Club, initially sat on the bench. Davies, Musiala, Gnabry and Mané were in the starting eleven. On the other hand, Christian Streich left it at Munich’s successful line-up and the correctly chosen 4-4-2 basic formation there. Gnabry came close to a goal before the break on the Munich side after a header was saved by Flekken (9′) and Mané’s lob sailed just past the goal (18′).

