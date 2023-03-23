Adyen (AMS:ADYEN), the financial technology platform that handles payments for many leading global companies, has become the official payment processing partner of FC Bayern Munich. Indeed, Adyen supports the German company in its continuous growth process thanks to the complete management of payment processing through all sales channels.

The multi-titled German club has a large fan base globally and, thanks to the technology offered by Adyen, can now accept payments on any device, anywhere, giving fans the option to finalize the purchase via their preferred payment method and which they feel safer.

The payment solutions offered by Adyen are used in all FC Bayern Munich transactions, including the purchase of merchandise at the fan-shop, club memberships and Allianz Arena tickets. Furthermore, thanks to the use of the recent mobile device made available by Adyen – the AMS1 model – it is also possible to avoid the long queues at the stadium fan-shop cash desks, as the staff will be able to accept payments from any area of ​​the shop, without necessarily having to go to the cashier. By unifying the sales channels, the club is therefore now able to guarantee homogeneous and fast shopping experiences that make life easier for the fans.

Andreas Jung, member of the Executive Board of FC Bayern says: “With Adyen as an official partner of FC Bayern Munich, we are sure that the high standards imposed on the pitch by our team will be carried over into the handling of payments. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve the experience for our fans and streamlining the payment process is a key part of achieving this.”

“We want to support FC Bayern Munich in delivering customer-centric experiences, keeping the focus on the sport and the team, while payments run smoothly in the background,” said Hella Fuhrmann, Country Manager DACH of Adyen. “Whether buying a shirt online or in-store, fans can have the exact same shopping experience. Ultimately, we are trying to improve the overall experience for Bayen fans by making the payment processes ever more seamless.”