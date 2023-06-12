Home » FC Bayern Munich: Lothar Matthäus counters Uli Hoeneß – “nonsense” | football
FC Bayern Munich: Lothar Matthäus counters Uli Hoeneß – "nonsense" | football

FC Bayern Munich: Lothar Matthäus counters Uli Hoeneß – “nonsense” | football

Lothar Matthäus (62) has been getting it regularly lately Bayern-Internal leaked?

This is how Honorary President Uli Hoeneß (71) presented it on Sunday in an interview with “Sky”. As part of a benefit game for children and young people with mental disabilities in Weissach am Tegernsee, Hoeneß made it clear: “Lothar will also be less in the next 12 months Get information because we will cut off his channels. ”Hoeneß had previously been asked whether too many internals had recently become public.

What does Hoeness mean?

In his role as a TV expert and columnist for “Sky”, Matthäus repeatedly criticized Bayern during the past season. Above all, he had repeatedly criticized the lost “Mia-san-mia” feeling within the club. Matthäus also clashed publicly with ex-Bayern bosses Oliver Kahn (53) and Hasan Salihamidzic (46).

Most recently, Matthäus also hinted at possible Bayern transfers in his Sky column: “Even at FC Bayern, the personnel merry-go-round is definitely turning more clearly than one or the other can already see today. I can well imagine four or five players leaving FC Bayern. And there can very well be someone who nobody expects. Yes, also German national players.”

Striker search in Munich Bayern boss Hainer names four names

In a recent BILD interview, Matthäus also criticized Hoeneß. Far too much went wrong among his successors Hainer, Kahn and Salihamidzic, who he had chosen.

FC Bayern: Matthäus counters Hoeneß – “This statement is nonsense”

What does Matthäus say about the new Hoeneß allegation?

Matthäus reacted to BILD on Sunday evening – and contradicted the Hoeneß depiction. He made it clear: “I never received any information from FC Bayern. I see things on the pitch, I talk to people. I talk about what I perceive. But I didn’t get anything. This statement is nonsense for me, sorry. I can see that the team isn’t working or that the mood is bad.”

