FC Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer is completing goalkeeper training again

Manuel Neuer has been injured for almost five months. The 37-year-old goalkeeper is now positive about his lengthy rehabilitation. And he is optimistic about his Bayern duel with Dortmund for the title.

KAlmost five months after his serious broken leg, national soccer goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spoke positively about the status of his lengthy rehabilitation. The Munich captain, who has been injured since December, is also optimistic about the final sprint in the close Bundesliga duel between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the championship title. “We’ve got it back in our own hands now. I’m sure we’ll be champions,” said the 37-year-old. Bayern took over the lead from BVB last Sunday. The champions of the past ten years go into the last four games with a one-point lead over the second-placed team.

Neuer suffered a fractured lower leg while ski touring on vacation after the World Championships in December. Regarding the status of his rehabilitation, he said in a report on the German record champions’ website: “I’m fine. I’m happy to come to Säbener Straße every day and train there. The rehabilitation is going very well, we are satisfied. It’s fun to take a step forward every day.” The last medical images of the leg were also good: “We are all optimistic.”

Manuel Neuer breaks his lower leg on a skiing holiday After the early end of the World Cup by the German national team, there was already criticism of Manuel Neuer’s performance. Now the goalkeeper and FC Bayern also have to cope with an injury shock.

Neuer can do goalkeeper-specific exercises “indoors” again. These worked very well, reported the Bayern captain. He can also “ride a bike again without any problems and also do most of the strength exercises”. On an anti-gravity treadmill, he can run with a reduced body weight.

EM 2024 remains Neuer’s goal

If everything goes according to plan, he could soon start with individual exercises on the lawn. Neuer wants to be back in goal for FC Bayern next season. The home EM 2024 with the German national team is still a goal for the injured DFB captain.