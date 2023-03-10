The criticism of Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry has recently been great. It was about fluctuating performance, unpunctuality or excursions on days off. Coach Julian Nagelsmann now protected the national players. The polarizing stars are not free from guilt.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

ZIt was two minutes, reported BILD, that Leroy Sané appeared too late at the FC Bayern training ground on Friday morning. But Julian Nagelsmann likes to leave the role of “moral guardian” to others, as he then said at the press conference.

“I don’t always stand in front of the goal and check the players’ entrance,” said the Bayern coach when he was asked about Leroy Sané, who was probably late again. With the newly introduced Munich catalog of penalties, things like this are “done”. Sané is allowed to play like the other bench pressers around Serge Gnabry and João Cancelo on Saturday (3.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) expect a nomination for the starting XI in the Freistaat duel against FC Augsburg, who conquered the first half of the season – also because some regulars need a little rest after the Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain.

In the past few weeks, there has been a lot of debate about Sané’s delays or a fashion trip from Gnabry to Paris and the subsequent lack of top performances on the pitch. “With such individualists who may have the ability to decide moments in the game, there are also moments off the field that are not super pleasant for everyone,” Nagelsmann remarked. His take is, “At the end of the day, you expect characters like that to maybe tip the scales and not streamline their boot when it comes down to it.”

Long conversation with Cancelo

In view of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s back problems radiating into his leg and several tired professionals such as Thomas Müller or Kingsley Coman after the 2-0 win against PSG, Nagelsmann will rebuild the Bayern team. For round of 16 goalscorer Choupo-Moting, Gnabry or Sadio Mané could attack at the front. Nagelsmann wants to reward Cancelo, who is loaned out by Manchester City, for improved training performance with a starting eleven. “We have a few players who can bring in freshness,” announced the coach.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Nagelsmann said he spoke to Cancelo, who was very upset recently, and his concerns about a situation in his own past and his feelings at the time. He did not reveal details. That helped the Portuguese. “It’s important that you have fun on the football field with everything you usually carry around with you. His playing is characterized by a certain joy and lightness. He has it again now.”

also read Armageddon Championship Series

In the case of Cancelo, who fled from Manchester City to Munich in the winter because of too little playing time, the bench presser frustration was particularly deep.

Two days after the win against Paris on Friday, which is also so important for his coaching work, Nagelsmann went into great detail about how to deal with polarizing stars like Gnabry or Sané. The character of the 27-year-old would not be changed, said the eight-year-old coach. “Either you can deal with it and work with him or you say no – but then he can no longer play for Bayern Munich. But I want him to play here because he has extraordinary skills,” Nagelsmann said, looking at Sané. The situation is similar with Gnabry. Both are “not completely free of guilt” in the reports about them, even if negative feedback is probably not nice for them.

also read

Sané and Gnabry showed an increase in form as jokers against Paris. “Of course, the goal is good for Serge,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic about Gnabry’s 2-0 win. Sané was a little less fortunate, but also improved. “That’s how you imagine it when the boys come in, that they step on the gas,” Salihamidzic praised. In the third duel with FC Augsburg this season after a 0-1 draw in the league and a 5-2 win in the cup, Salihamidzic expects another win. “The Bundesliga is our daily bread,” he warned.