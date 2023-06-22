Status: 1:04 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Leon Goretzka played 40 competitive games (six goals, six assists) for FC Bayern last season. He often fell short of expectations

The past season left its mark on FC Bayern in several respects. Due to the rather sobering ideas, the market value of the squad also fell sharply. Two Munich players stand out.

The specialist portal transfermarkt.de (like WELT belongs to Axel Springer SE) has updated the market values ​​of all Bundesliga players. The focus is particularly on the German champions FC Bayern, but involuntarily. Because the Munich club is one of the big losers according to the Transfermarkt experts after the bottom line, disappointing season that was characterized by many trials and tribulations.

For example, the squad value of the record champions has suffered greatly from the sometimes sobering performances. He lost 70.7 million euros, is currently valued at 909 million euros. Bayern still lead the league by a wide margin. Borussia Dortmund follows in second place with a total of 555.9 million euros, recording an increase of 11.75 million euros (plus 2.16 percent).

In percentage terms, however, the squad values ​​of two other clubs fell even more during the past season. 1899 Hoffenheim lost 15.8 percent (10.22 million euros), relegated Hertha BSC even recorded a minus of 17.1 percent (18.57 million euros).

In terms of players, FC Bayern also has the biggest losers in its ranks, with Leon Goretzka leading the way. The 28-year-old midfielder recently had a market value of 65 million euros, after the revaluation he is only valued at 45 million euros. The 31-year-old Munich midfielder Sadio Mané also loses 20 million in market value, but at a different level: he was previously listed at 45 million euros. Benjamin Pavard, who is willing to emigrate, is also the only player at Bayern who was able to increase his market value. The France international improved by five million euros to 40 million.

Musiala as the most valuable player

After all, Munich will be the most valuable player in the Bundesliga in the future. After the transfer of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham (market value 120 million euros) to Real Madrid, Jamal Musiala is now the leader with 110 million. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, 85 million euros) and Randal Kolo Muani (65 million euros) follow. The Eintracht forward is also the biggest winner of the season. Its market value rose from 65 to 80 million euros.

In second place with an increase of twelve million euros is Donyell Malen from BVB (new market value: 28 million euros), in third place is Dutch defender Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg. He is now listed at 30 million euros, was previously appraised at 18 million euros.

When calculating the market value on transfermarkt.de, sporting achievements and the age of the player are relevant, among other things. In addition, the future prospects of the player, the real demand on the transfer market or any transfer fees previously paid for the player are included in the calculation. There are also factors such as prestige and marketing aspects, all of which can influence a market value.

