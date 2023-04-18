FC Bayern now has to spend money, says Matthäus

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, FC Bayern is missing a real centre-forward. Now four candidates in particular are being traded. Record national player Lothar Matthäus warns that the club should not save at the wrong end again.

There has long been speculation about possible candidates for the center forward position. One of them: Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug

RRecord national player Lothar Matthäus thinks little of a possible change from Englishman Harry Kane to FC Bayern Munich. “Harry Kane would be too old and too expensive for me,” wrote the 62-year-old in his column for the TV channel Sky and spoke out in favor of a German national striker instead of the 29-year-old from Tottenham Hotspur: “The price-performance ratio could speak for Niclas Füllkrug. It would probably be available for 20-25 million and makes 25 pieces in Munich. He’s already scored 20 times at Werder.”

Matthäus is generally “curious” whether a new attacker will come to Munich in the summer. There has long been speculation about a wide variety of candidates. “Everyone is talking about Victor Osimhen because he is sensational in Naples. You never know whether he can do that in Munich, but I think he would be a good fit, ”wrote Matthäus. Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt “may need a little more space and space than a Bayern striker usually has, but he’s also good in the penalty area and could work in Munich,” said the ex-professional.

Harry Kane is the playing legend of Tottenham Hotspur Quelle: Getty Images/Julian Finney

According to media reports, Kane should not leave London for less than 100 million euros. It is unclear whether Bayern would even spend that much money. Especially since, according to Matthäus, some financial mistakes have already been made recently. “Why did you defend yourself for a quarter of a billion euros instead of adding something to Haaland? Just imagine if he played in red and not light blue on Wednesday,” wrote Matthäus.

Füllkrug is looking for a conversation with Flick

Bayern had also been interested in signing the Norwegian last year, but he eventually switched from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City and now scores almost at will for coach Pep Guardiola’s team. A new top striker seems necessary, above all because Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona has not yet been compensated.

Füllkrug himself also wants to include national coach Hansi Flick in the decision about his future career. “I’ll definitely have a longer conversation with Hansi about it,” he said in the podcast “Kicker meets DAZN”: “The EM is coming up. And I want to continue to be attractive to the national coach, I want to continue to play my role there,” he added. According to Füllkrug, Flick has “a lot of experience” and “seen a lot in the world”, so the center forward is also planning an exchange.

After calf problems, the attacker is expected to return to the training ground before the game at bottom Hertha BSC on Saturday (3:30 p.m. / Sky).