FC Bayern: “Of course he weakens Oliver Kahn,” says Matthäus about Hoeneß’s visit

Uli Hoeneß’ visit to FC Bayern’s training session is a clear sign for Lothar Matthäus. The record champion’s honorary president was “not satisfied” with Oliver Kahn’s work. Matthew goes even further.

DRecord-breaking German international Lothar Matthäus sees Uli Hoeneß’s surprising visit to training last Wednesday as a clear signal to Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn. It was “not a good sign” for Kahn that the honorary president “had to leave Tegernsee to go to Munich and speak demonstratively to the coach during training on the pitch,” said former Bayern professional Matthäus on Sky on Saturday: “Of course he weakens Oliver Kahn, definitely.”

Matthäus said that Hoeneß, a member of the supervisory board, deliberately staged his visit. “I think he sent a signal there, also to Oliver Kahn: You have to be more active there, you have to approach people – that’s Bayern Munich.” Matthäus believes that Hoeneß is “not satisfied” with Kahn’s work in this regard may be. Kahn and also sports director Hasan Salihamidzic have been criticized for the lack of success in the season so far.

Matthäus and Kahn recently clashed over Julian Nagelsmann, who was fired as Bayern coach in March and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. “I never had a big problem with Oliver, he apparently had a problem with me because I put my finger in the wound,” said TV expert Matthäus and suggested inviting Kahn to the Sky interview again.

Bayern with a chance of 1st place

After Borussia Dortmund’s mistake on Sunday (3.30 p.m. / DAZN), Bayern have their sights set on returning to the top of the Bundesliga table. With a home win against bottom Hertha BSC, the German series champion around captain Thomas Müller would overtake BVB again.

also read Crisis at Bayern Munich

Dortmund drew 1-1 from VfL Bochum on Friday evening and are two points ahead of the table. With a win, the Tuchel team would be on course for their eleventh championship title in a row. Most recently, however, Bayern lost 3-1 at FSV Mainz.