FC Bayern: praise from Tuchel – Gnabry wants to stay with Bayern

Great praise from Tuchel – Gnabry wants to stay with Bayern

2:07 p.m.

Last season was not optimal for Serge Gnabry

At times, Serge Gnabry was considered a candidate for sale at Bayern Munich. Coach Thomas Tuchel now found clear words: He raved in the highest tones about the national soccer player.

Thomas Tuchel surprised FC Bayern Munich’s Asia trip with remarkable praise for national soccer player Serge Gnabry. Unasked, the coach at the National Stadium in Tokyo commented on the offensive player sitting next to him at a press conference, who was also considered a candidate for sale by the German champions at times: “Serge has everything you need to build a successful team. Not only because of his footballing quality, which he undoubtedly has, but also as a person, as a character,” explained Tuchel. He attested to the 28-year-old’s incredible diligence, modesty and great team spirit.

“He feels like training every day and is always ready to give everything for the team. That’s why Serge really has everything you need if you want to build a team at the very highest level. Then as a coach you can be very happy when Serge is in the team, ”Tuchel concluded his hymn to Gnabry.

“I feel very comfortable at FC Bayern”

The attacker had previously emphasized that he saw his future with the record champions when asked about many rumors of a change also about himself. “No one has come yet, so I’m still relaxed. I feel very comfortable at Bayern,” said Gnabry: “I signed a new contract last year, so there are no discussions at the moment” – and certainly not after Tuchel’s extreme appreciation.

Gnabry’s contract runs for three more years. Last season was one of ups and downs for him. However, Gnabry scored important goals in the final sprint to the next German championship.

