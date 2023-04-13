Home Sports FC Bayern punishes Sadio Mané for incident with Leroy Sané in the locker room
FC Bayern punishes Sadio Mané for incident with Leroy Sané in the locker room

by admin
FC Bayern punishes Sadio Mané for incident with Leroy Sané in the locker room

DFC Bayern has suspended Sadio Mané for one game and fined him. The 31-year-old Senegalese will miss the home game against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim this Saturday (3:30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

“The reason is Mané’s misconduct after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City,” it said Club announcement of the German soccer record champions on Thursday. The people of Munich did not provide any information about the amount of the penalty.

Report to the club bosses

In the announcement, the club did not respond to media reports that after the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there was an argument between Mané and Leroy Sané in the dressing room. This was preceded by disagreements between the two professionals during the game.

According to various media reports, the two offensive players had to report to the club bosses on Thursday morning. In training, Mané and Sané were relaxed and warmed up in the same training group.

For Mané, the penalty is the next step backwards in an already disappointing season. For the Munich management team, there is once again an unpleasant sideshow that needs to be settled. In the midst of the turbulent weeks, Mané is increasingly becoming a Munich concern. The attacker was considered a Munich king transfer in the summer of 2022 after being signed by Liverpool FC.

Many saw him as the new Robert Lewandowski, a top scorer, a star striker. Bayern were very proud to have signed an absolute world star. But the euphoria fizzled out as quickly as it arose.

