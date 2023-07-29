FC Bayern: Sadio Mané before moving to Saudi Arabia

Live ticker transfer ticker

Change is approaching – Mané not in the Bayern squad against Kawaski

Sadio Mané will no longer play for Bayern Munich and will probably move to Saudi Arabia

FC Bayern has released its attacking star Sadio Mané for negotiations. Now everything could go very quickly. It’s a lot of money for both sides. Also: BVB boss Sebastian Kehl is thinking of further additions.

The signs of a premature farewell to star striker Sadio Mané from FC Bayern are growing. The 31-year-old national soccer player from Senegal was not part of the squad for the test match between the German record champions in Tokyo and the Japanese first division team Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday afternoon. Sales candidate Mané was still with the team and was also spotted in the national stadium.

Coach Thomas Tuchel apparently decided not to play again so as not to endanger Sané’s possible move to the Saudi club Al-Nassr through injury. “Sadio Mane is in contractual talks about a change of club and is therefore not in the squad,” said Bayern about 45 minutes before the friendly game kicked off.

According to media reports, only the last details between the clubs and with the player have to be clarified. Mané’s agent Bjorn Bezemer was due to arrive in Tokyo on Saturday to complete Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to the club.

The French journalist Malick Traoré from the TV channel Canal+ had written that Mané’s medical check-up was planned for Sunday in Dubai. The attacker would not fly with the Bayern boss to the second stop of the Asia trip to Singapore.

Mané moved from Liverpool to Munich for 32 million euros a year ago. The world star was only able to meet the high expectations at the beginning. He became a problem after an injury before the World Cup in Qatar. A move to Saudi Arabia should bring Mané an even higher salary than in Munich and probably even a transfer fee for Bayern.

The Bayern bosses had informed Mané that they were no longer planning with him. Coach Thomas Tuchel spoke of an “extreme competitive situation” for him in the Munich offensive. The Bavarians want to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Kehl thinks of further additions

Borussia Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl does not rule out further changes even after Marcel Sabitzer’s commitment. “I would never consider transfer activities to be over before the end of the transfer window,” said the former international soccer player in a Sky interview. “We will have to continue to see what happens next. Perhaps we will also do something on the tax side. We are prepared for anything.”

Sebastian Kehl thinks of further additions for his BVB

BVB had signed the 29-year-old Austrian Sabitzer from FC Bayern for around 20 million euros. Felix Nmecha (22) from VfL Wolfsburg and Ramy Bensebaini (28) from Borussia Mönchengladbach also came.

“It was important to us that we added another building block in midfield with Marcel Sabitzer, which gives the coach more options in different basic formations and profiles,” said Kehl. “That was important.” Sabitzer is “a very experienced player who brings an incredible number of qualities and has a high mentality and aggressiveness”.

Divine to Sandhausen

Felix Göttlicher leaves the third division club FC Erzgebirge Aue prematurely. As the club announced, the contract, which was valid until 2025, was terminated by mutual agreement. The 21-year-old central defender is moving to SV Sandhausen, who have been relegated to the second division.

Göttlicher moved from SpVgg Unterhaching to Aue in the summer of 2022, but was loaned to Würzburger Kickers at the end of August. After the end of the loan, he returned to FC Erzgebirge, but had no prospects there. He leaves the club without a competitive game.

