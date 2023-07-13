FC Bayern: Start of the mission to make amends and Tuchel’s fight for Kane

Bundesliga FC Bayern

The most powerful Bayern coach in a long time

Negotiations are still ongoing, but FC Bayern are going all out for Harry Kane. Should the English striker actually sign on at Säbener Straße, this would have far-reaching consequences for the record champions’ current offensive staff.

FC Bayern is the last club in the Bundesliga to start preparing for the season. The master has a lot of construction sites after a chaos season. Coach Thomas Tuchel is extremely powerful. With Uli Hoeneß he works on big solutions.

After weeks of vacation, the smartphone alarm clock rang early. At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the FC Bayern players had to go to the “Barmherzige Brüder” hospital for examinations, followed by performance tests. As the last club in the Bundesliga, the record German champions are starting their preparations for the new season, which Munich will open on August 18 with the game at Werder Bremen.

It’s a special summer. A lot is at stake for Bayern. Mainly about redeeming yourself after a chaotic preseason with just one title. For coach Thomas Tuchel, who was hired at the end of March, it is the first preparation for a season with the team. The 49-year-old is now more than a coach, he is also a squad planner in cooperation with others. The most powerful Bayern coach in a long time. And there is a lot to do in terms of staff. Four weeks before the start of the reparation mission, the people of Munich still have a lot of work to do.

On Saturday, Tuchel and his team will travel to the Tegernsee training camp for five days. The stars will train not far from the villa of Honorary President Uli Hoeneß. On July 24, Bayern are traveling through Asia as part of a PR tour, playing friendlies against Manchester City and Liverpool FC in Japan and Singapore.

Tuchel and Hoeneß often exchange ideas these days. They are members of the “Sports Committee”. After the separation of CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, this group is responsible for arrivals and departures and met last Tuesday, among other things. The board consists of seven people, such as President Herbert Hainer and Supervisory Board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. A successor for Salihamidzic has not yet been found.

Kane just canceled PSG

Tuchel has clearly formulated his wishes for access to the committee. The wild pre-season has shown that it doesn’t work without a top striker. Preferred candidate for the position: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur superstar. The captain of the English national team recently canceled Paris St. Germain. It is said: If the 29-year-old Kane leaves Tottenham at all – then he will switch to Bayern.

The people of Munich should agree with his brother Charlie, who advises Kane. However, Tottenham rejected their first offer of 70 million euros plus bonus payments. It could be a hundred million euro deal. Kane’s contract runs until the summer of 2024, and on Friday he will embark with the club on a two-week Pacific tour with friendlies in Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Tottenham President Daniel Levy is considered a tough negotiator. Kahn’s successor, Jan-Christian Dreesen, experienced just how interested Bayern’s transfers were this week. The new club boss visited the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder in the State Chancellery and said: “The Prime Minister is well informed and very interested in all our topics – especially in squad planning.”

In case they can’t get Kane this summer, Bayern have considered alternatives. In the “Sports Committee”, those responsible recently spoke about Julián Álvarez, 23-year-old Argentinian from Manchester City, and Dusan Vlahovic, 23-year-old Serb from Juventus Turin as candidates for the attack.

Neuer’s comeback at the start of the league is becoming increasingly unlikely

The comeback of national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is apparently further delayed. A deployment of the Bayern captain at the start of the Bundesliga is “increasingly unlikely”. The question of who will be Munich number 2 in the future also remains open.

So far, Bayern have signed three players for the new season: midfielder Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, defender Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund (both free transfers) and centre-back Min-jae Kim from Italian champions SSC Napoli. Bayern have not yet announced the deal with Kim. The Korean international is said to have cost around 45 million euros.

The players who were recently injured or had a fitness deficit trained at Säbener Straße earlier this week. The club had a hybrid turf laid there, a natural turf reinforced with synthetic fibres. Responsible for this is the greenkeeper Peter Sauer, who signed the Munich team from VfL Wolfsburg. Bayern bring about changes not only in the squad.

FC Bayern plans without Mané

But the master also has to get rid of staff. The exit with the biggest name could be Sadio Mané. It’s sort of a leftover from Salihamidzic’s time. The previous sports director committed the Senegalese a year ago for 32 million euros plus bonus payments from Liverpool FC, the transfer was initially celebrated. But Mané disappointed. The low point: He hit teammate Leroy Sané in the face in the dressing room. According to “Kicker”, those responsible for Bayern have informed Mané that they are no longer planning with him. The club wants to save Mané’s salary, the 31-year-old should receive over 20 million euros a year. Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in him.

Defender Bouna Sarr is also to leave the club, for around three million euros Bayern would sell the 31-year-old Senegalese immediately. Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, most recently awarded to AS Monaco, does not want to stay in Munich. VfB Stuttgart is said to be interested, Bayern would sell him for around eight million euros. His goalkeeper colleague Yann Sommer is also likely to change, Inter Milan is interested.

Bayern are planning with captain Manuel Neuer, who was injured for a long time, as number one. After his vacation in Costa Rica, Neuer continues to complete his rehabilitation training. Uli Hoeness watched. Marcel Sabitzer, who was last loaned to Manchester United, could also leave Munich, and striker Mathys Tel could be loaned out within the Bundesliga.

So far, Bayern have given up three players: Lucas Hernández, who Salihamidzic bought from Atlético Madrid for 80 million euros four years ago, switched to Paris St. Germain for around 45 million euros. Daley Blind joined Girona on a free transfer, while loanee Joao Cancelo returned to Manchester City.

