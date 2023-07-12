FC Bayern: Striker Harry Kane apparently cancels PSG

According to a media report, star striker Harry Kane, courted by FC Bayern Munich, is said to have given the French series champion Paris Saint-Germain a basket. The England captain’s advisors had made it clear to PSG, which has also entered the transfer poker game, that a move to France was not an option. This was reported on Wednesday by “Bild” and “Sport Bild”.

Regardless, as expected, Kane showed up at Tottenham Hotspur for the start of training on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was seen on Twitter in a video in which he entered a building on the club’s premises alongside other football professionals and greeted the employees present with a handshake.

Former BVB star lands in Milan

The move from former Dortmund player Christian Pulisic to AC Milan is as good as perfect. The Italian first division club posted a video of the 24-year-old forward’s arrival at Malpensa Airport in Milan on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning it: “Touchdown in Milan”. According to the AP news agency, Pulisic is completing the obligatory medical check-up in the Lombard metropolis, after which he should sign a four-year contract. According to media reports, Milan will transfer around 22 million euros to Chelsea as a fee.

“I am very happy to be here. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to starting at this historic club,” Pulisic told waiting reporters. “It’s legendary and I’m really happy to come here and try to win a few titles here.” The USA international switched from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019 for a transfer fee of 64 million euros. He made 24 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season, scoring one goal.

Harry Kane – Bayern increase pressure on Tottenham

FC Bayern definitely wants to commit Harry Kane to information, even if Tottenham Hotspur is now refusing to release the star striker who is willing to change. SPORT BILD reports. The 29-year-old captain of the England national team would be free next summer after his contract expires.

Kane had signaled that if necessary he would only switch to the Bundesliga in a year. That should be the option for Bayern if they fail with their offers to the Premier League club during this changeover period and can certainly be understood as a threat to increase the pressure. Because in this case, Tottenham would not collect a fee.

“A lot of people would like to have a player like that,” enthuses Musiala

Jamal Musiala would welcome a transfer from desired striker Harry Kane to Bayern. “He would suit us well,” said the 20-year-old on the sidelines of the Bavarian Sports Awards, where he was honored as an outstanding young player.

Kane is the preferred candidate of the German record champions, but Spurs boss Daniel Levy does not want to let his goalscorer go. According to a report by the “Daily Mail”, the Germans were also unable to convince Tottenham with their second offer of 80 million euros plus bonus payments. Munich would reportedly have to pay at least €100m for Levy to give in. Paris Saint-Germain is also said to have entered the transfer poker.

The Messi show in Miami probably Sunday

Lionel Messi has arrived in his new adopted country of USA. The Argentine landed with his family on Tuesday afternoon (local time) in a private plane in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At the beginning of June he announced his move to Inter Miami, the US club of ex-English international David Beckham. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired.

Messi-Fans in Miami

Sunday there should be the big performance of the superstar at his new club. The Major League Soccer club hosted an event called “The Unveil” for the day.

Angelino in Leipzig before farewell

Angelino is about to jump at RB Leipzig. The left-back is said to have agreed a move with Galatasaray Istanbul. The 26-year-old Spaniard is to be loaned out for a year plus a purchase obligation. According to reports, the transfer fee should then amount to around ten million euros.

Two departures at Union Berlin



1. FC Union Berlin and Rick van Drongelen go their separate ways. As announced by the Irons, the 24-year-old defender is moving to the Turkish Süper Lig promoted Samsunspor. Van Drongelen came to the Berliners in the summer of 2021, but was unable to assert himself in the capital.

In addition, Jamie Leweling is about to move to VfB Stuttgart. As Sky and the “Kicker” report, the 22-year-old offensive player is to be loaned to the Swabians from the capitals. There is no confirmation for the deal yet.

Will Füllkrug change within the Bundesliga?

After the two top transfers from Granit Xhaka and Jonas Hofmann, Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen could cause a sensation with another new signing on the offensive. The club is probably looking for a replacement for center forward Patrik Schick, who surprisingly had surgery on his adductors and who will be out until October.

According to information from “Bild”, Bremen’s Niclas filling jug is an issue. “Of course we are now observing the market and seeing what possibilities and options there are. That’s not always easy with nine players, including financially,” said Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes on Tuesday after the start of training.

There is probably a new prospect for striker Niclas Füllkrug

He did not confirm his interest in the filling jug. “I won’t say anything about names,” Rolfes explained. Bayer would have to dig deep into their pockets for the international. Werder Bremen should expect up to 20 million euros from a transfer.

Nübel before saying goodbye to FC Bayern

According to a media report, Alexander Nübel is about to leave FC Bayern. As SPORT BILD reported, VfB Stuttgart and another European club are said to be in the running for a commitment from the 26-year-old goalkeeper. Which club it is, remained open. Accordingly, Nübel was also released from the medical check, which he was supposed to complete on Thursday in Munich.

Nübel could imagine changing within the Bundesliga, but then only to Stuttgart. VfB sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth said last week that “many topics” were being dealt with, but that Nübel’s commitment was “very unrealistic”. Nübel’s farewell to FC Bayern has long been expected. The goalkeeper had always emphasized that he did not want to be satisfied with a reserve role behind Manuel Neuer.

Frenchman Honorat comes to Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach has signed French attacking player Franck Honorat. As the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday, the 26-year-old signed a contract until 2028. The change had become apparent in the past few days, and the new coach Gerardo Seoane had confirmed his interest in the winger from the French first division side Stade Brest. A fee of between six and eight million euros is under discussion.

Honorat is to replace Jonas Hofmann. The national player surprisingly switched to Seoane’s ex-club Bayer Leverkusen last week. “Franck is a player who can play on both offensive flanks, who is fast, can score goals and also prepare,” said Borussia sporting director Roland Virkus. “We’ve been following his path for a long time and are delighted that he was determined to come to us despite other offers.” Honorat played for all of France’s junior national teams from the U16 to the U19.

