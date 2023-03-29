FC Bayern has recently shown fluctuating performances. This now has an impact on the market values ​​of the players. Three professionals from the record champions are the big losers in the current ranking of “transfermarkt.de”. The man of the hour comes from Frankfurt.

Sadio Mané should become the new superstar of the Bundesliga. Since moving from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the summer, however, things have not gone well. At the beginning of November, Mané contracted an inflammation in his fibula head in the 6-1 win against Werder Bremen, missed the World Cup in Qatar and was out for almost three months. Since his return at the end of February, Mané has been chasing his top form and has only had one goal in five (short) appearances.

The specialist portal punishes the combination of a long absence and poor performance „transfermarkt.de“ now with a crash in market value. Mané loses €15m in the latest update and is now only worth €45m. The offensive player leads the list of losers.

FC Bayern players also followed in second and third place. The market values ​​of full-back Joao Cancelo, who was loaned out by Manchester City, and German international Serge Gnabry were each reduced by ten million euros. Cancelo was considered a dream player by ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann, but had a difficult start under him. Again and again the rather inexperienced Josip Stanisic was preferred to him. Cancelo is still worth 60 million euros and now has a new chance under Thomas Tuchel to recommend himself for an increase.

The same goes for Gnabry. After the World Cup break, he commuted between the starting eleven and the bench and made negative headlines off the pitch with his trip to Paris Fashion Week. Its new market value is 55 million euros.

Bellingham continues to be the league’s most valuable player

Only Jamal Musiala made it onto the list of the portal’s eleven biggest winners from the recently unstable squad of the second-placed team. With an increase of ten million to 110 million euros, it is in fifth place in this ranking. The 20-year-old had earned his increase in value through a remarkable World Cup and his hard-fought regular place in the club.

However, the man of the hour comes from Frankfurt. Striker Randal Kolo Muani leads the Bundesliga scorers list with eleven goals and 13 assists. Its market value increases accordingly by 28 million euros to 65 million euros. It’s the biggest jump in the league. His performances have already aroused the desires of some of Europe’s top clubs. The hottest lead leads to Manchester United, who are ready to pay 120 million euros for Kolo Muani, according to media reports. Frankfurt had signed the Frenchman from FC Nantes on a free transfer in the summer, and if he is resold, the transfer fee is now well above market value.

The most valuable player in the league is still Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, who, like Musiala, has recorded an increase of ten million euros. His new price tag is 120 million euros.

The values ​​of “Transfermarkt.de” are calculated on the basis of sporting performance, age and other factors (e.g. real demand on the transfer market) and taking into account various pricing models. According to the portal, the community is also involved in the discussions.