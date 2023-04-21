FC Bayern: The next powder keg is named Thomas Müller

In the games against Manchester City, Thomas Müller is on the pitch for less than half an hour. Dietmar Hamann sharply criticizes the handling of FC Bayern’s face. With a view to Müller’s future, the Sky expert even goes one step further.

En the day after losing the Champions League against Manchester City, Thomas Müller was distracted at the Munich tennis tournament. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich pro turned up at the Iphitos facility on Thursday afternoon to watch American Taylor Fritz play Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics. The cheerful offensive player posed for photos with fans in front of Center Court. The Munich side were eliminated by a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the premier class.

Müller only made one short appearance under coach Thomas Tuchel. “I didn’t understand that he (Thomas Tuchel, Anm. d. Red.) Thomas Müller didn’t bring it from the start in a game where you need emotions, leaders and players who make others better than Müller can,” Dietmar Hamann sharply criticized the Bayern coach’s lineup in his Sky column.

“The fact that Tuchel only substituted him after Mané was a slap in the face for Thomas Müller. A player who punched someone else in the face a week earlier comes into play in front of FC Bayern.” Mané and Sané had recently clashed in the Bayern dressing room; the Senegalese had to pay a fine of 350,000 euros for his punch, according to “Bild”.

“I have the feeling that it’s not a Thomas Müller game,” said Tuchel, explaining his decision against Müller in the starting XI before the second leg against City. “It’s a characteristic of the game that’s not tailor-made for Thomas. He is absolutely world class in the last 25 meters. (…) I think we’ll get that, if only at the end.” In the two games against Manchester, the world champion, who won the championship eleven times in 14 seasons with Bayern and won the premier class twice, only came off the bench , played a total of only 28 minutes.

Hamann expects Müller farewell

Hamann therefore fears that Müller will be dissatisfied without playing in such important games with Munich, even if the national player, according to the Sky expert, “accepted the decisions in an exemplary manner”. “He always put himself at the service of the team and put his own interests aside. But if he already knows today that he will have to watch such games in a year, that will not satisfy him. If he doesn’t play, his influence in the dressing room will also decrease,” Hamann continued.

For the future, the former Bayern professional therefore expects a separation. “I would even go so far as to say: Under Tuchel, Thomas Müller will no longer be a Bayern player next season.”