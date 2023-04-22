FC Bayern: “The three days off are urgent for everyone,” says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel played seven games as Bayern Munich coach. He only won two of those. The latest low point: a deserved defeat at Mainz 05. After the game, the coach seemed really at a loss, but he initially stuck to his plans.

“The mission was clear. Thomas Tuchel classified the game at 1. FSV Mainz 05 as a character test. After losing to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, a win in the Bundesliga was essential on Saturday afternoon. For Tuchel it was the first meeting with his former club as Bayern coach.

His team failed this character test: The 1: 3 (1: 0) exacerbated the crisis of the German soccer record champions. For FCB, the defeat was the sobering end to a week marked by unrest.

also read

In the past few days, it was said that the club’s supervisory board had discussed a possible dismissal of CEO Oliver Kahn. President Herbert Hainer denied it, but Kahn’s personal details (contract until December 2024) remain exciting.

leadership is not enough

Tuchel put Thomas Müller in the starting XI, whom he left out against City. Sadio Mané, also previously only a substitute, was allowed to play from the start, while striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was absent with a knee irritation. Alphonso Davies and Josip Stanisic were also new in the starting XI. Bayern had to replace Davies after eight minutes of play with Noussair Mazraoui replacing him.

After a João Cancelo cross, Mané headed the 1-0 (29th minute). But his eleven gave up the game: Ludovic Ajorque headed the 1-1 (65th), and Leandro Barreiro scored the 2-1 (73rd). Bayern were weak in defence, unsure and unimaginative, then Aarón Martín Caricol scored to make it 3-1 (79th). After this disastrous second half in Mainz, the coming days at Bayern are likely to be very restless.

Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during the bankruptcy at his old place of work in Mainz Source: dpa

Tuchel knew that too. We have no need to lose the game that we have completely under control,” he said immediately after the game. “We forget to score the second goal, we’re not determined, we’re not clear enough to convert our chances. From an absolute nothing we get the balance. Then you have to say that we no longer have the energy to react. Then it goes there. So we give away three goals in twelve minutes and can’t stand up anymore. I do not know why.”

“We’re knocked out,” admits Thomas Müller

The coach, who was only able to win two of his seven games after Julian Nagelsmann took office at the end of March, was at a loss. “I think too much has happened for the team that can’t stand up to it anymore. When things go wrong, it’s brutally difficult for us to regain spirit together as a team. We can’t do that right now,” said Tuchel. “We’ll have to wait and see what that means. But we find it incredibly difficult to win games. But the problems are obvious.”

also read

However, the coach stuck to the plan agreed before the bankruptcy in Mainz to give the players three days off. “The three days off are urgent for everyone because there is a lack of energy. And we won’t get that if we go ahead and call everyone in. For three and a half weeks we have been going through the program without a day off. I don’t think we look fresh,” said Tuchel. “That’s why we need a little distance.”

Whether that will help is questionable. National player Thomas Müller seemed just as clueless as his boss after the sobering end of the game. “I have no explanation,” admitted the oldie. “We’re hooked. We always classify a defeat as a brutal disappointment, as an extreme discrepancy between expectation and reality. In the situation we are in, it weighs even more heavily. And if you look at how this defeat came about, all the backlashes of the last few weeks…”

The game of the German record champions is “fundamentally very flawed these days. Also for me personally,” said Müller. “We didn’t have that energy today to come back. The 3:1 broke our necks. I am at a loss as to how this situation came about.”