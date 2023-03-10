FC Bayern almost fell behind against Paris St. Germain. Matthijs de Ligt ironed out a mistake made by Yann Sommer with a spectacular move. The goalkeeper now offers him a special reward.

FC Bayern also wins the second leg against Paris St. Germain and advances to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Choupo-Moting shoots Munich on the road to victory. Gnabry makes everything clear shortly before the end.

An the player exit of the Munich stadium there were still many young fans screaming for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The two superstars from Paris St. Germain are particularly popular with the TikTok generation – despite the 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at FC Bayern.

While the two slipped out of the arena disappointed, Matthijs de Ligt came out of the dressing room satisfied on Wednesday night. The 23-year-old first checked the numerous congratulatory messages on his smartphone. And should have noticed that a scene from him from the game quickly went viral. A scene celebrated by football fans worldwide.

One of the scenes of the second leg against PSG: Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt saves just before the goal line Source: Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

The defender had been one of Bayern’s best in such a landmark game. With Dayot Upamecano he formed a reliable central defence. And clarified in a scene that was probably decisive for the game.

In the 38th minute of the game, Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer surprisingly lost the ball, PSG professional Vitinha actually only had to insert it. But he didn’t shoot hard enough, de Ligt just smashed the ball away just before the goal line. A world-class action from the Dutch international. The Bayern fans cheered loudly.

“Never give up – that’s my motto,” de Ligt said to reporters on the way out of the stadium. “I’m a defender who always gives my all – and today that was very important. If I don’t do that, it’s 1-0 for Paris and then the game would have been a bit more difficult. Today was the perfect moment. I saw that Yann had problems, so I quickly ran to the goal.” In the stands, the injured national goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer celebrated the scene like a goal.

Club president Herbert Hainer was also enthusiastic about de Ligt’s performance against the French and joked: “The tackle was great. I didn’t know it was that fast…”

And trainer Julian Nagelsmann said about the campaign: “Nine out of ten in the world stop because they think it’s over. He recognizes the situation. He’s up for it. It’s just an unbelievable move because he just wants to defend.” De Ligt just loves to defend, says the coach.

Sommer: “Then the game can run differently”

Goalkeeper Sommer explained the game scene after the final whistle as follows: “I had a solution in mind that was actually really good, but Mbappé then ruined this solution for me. And then Hakimi came from behind. Of course that’s not great in a game like this. If he goes in, the game can be different. That’s why I’m very, very happy with the way Matthijs reacted, outstanding. Big thanks to him.”

Does he buy de Ligt a drink for that? “One drink won’t be enough,” replied the Swiss summer with a wink, “it’ll be more like a truck with Swiss chocolate.”