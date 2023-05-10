FC Bayern: Thomas Müller – A very delicate case

Dhe narrowly lost a competition among world champions. Thomas Müller and his friend Mats Hummels repeatedly compete in social media challenges, recently they competed against each other in canning. Müller took the defeat in the moody target shooting sporty. Things aren’t going well for him at Bayern either – and he can’t take that lightly. Although his team finally won two games in a row, Müller’s personal situation is extremely difficult.

The offensive star has so rarely been in the starting XI (only twice in the past six games) that he would apparently not rule out a change of club next summer, provided his situation does not change. This is reported by “Sport Bild”.

Müller is not satisfied under the new coach Thomas Tuchel. He did not start the two quarter-finals in the Champions League against Manchester City, and he has also been on the bench twice in a row in the Bundesliga. He behaves professionally, does not express criticism publicly and focuses on the final phase of the championship. But his standards and ambition are well known – he wants to play a leading role.

Tuchel publicly praises Müller, but was recently annoyed by questions about the sensitive personnel. He once gave tactical reasons for not having Müller in the starting XI, according to Tuchel, the fan idol recently had back problems. According to Sport Bild, Müller is also concerned about a lack of appreciation. The debates about him occupy him.

A face of the club

FC Bayern must now think very carefully about how to deal with Müller. It’s about more than one player. It’s about one thing the Faces of the club, a role model, one of the most successful professionals in the history of the club and in the history of German football, an opinion leader in the dressing room.

While goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is injured, Müller is the captain of the team. It’s about much more than just sports. FC Bayern has a lot of construction sites, it’s a wild season full of unrest. Now the Müller case should also be in focus in the coming weeks.

Müller, the exceptional player in the billion-euro business of modern football: He has played for FC Bayern since childhood, winning the German championship eleven times, the DFB Cup six times and the Champions League twice. Loyalty to the club has become rare, a real Bavarian at FC Bayern too. Thomas Müller, that’s a life for this club so far. With Neuer the last remaining member of the once successful team around Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm.

It’s hard to imagine that someone like that doesn’t end his career with his heart’s club. Especially at a time when fans are complaining about not enough “FC Bayern family” in the form of poster campaigns, among other things. How much does the club live its values? Since Oliver Kahn has led the champions as CEO, this question has been discussed even more critically by experts and fans than in previous years.

Müller’s contract is valid until June 30, 2024. He will be 34 in September. It may be about the last season of his playing career. And Müller wants to play there as much as possible. Many in and around the club think: Müller would be the perfect man as club president or board member in a few years. The club management is also trying to maintain a good relationship with Müller for long-term reasons, but the coach makes sporting decisions.

Müller is an immensely powerful player, one of the most influential in German football. And a crowd favourite, a kind of Bavarian cultural asset, the personnel quickly becomes a political issue. The fact that Niko Kovac failed as Munich coach was also due to his dealings with Müller. Kovac said at the time: “If there is a need, he will definitely get his minutes.” He later apologized, but the club parted ways with Kovac three weeks later.

Lothar Matthäus recently said: “Other coaches in Munich have failed because of Thomas Müller. Despite his age and his experience, he can give the team confidence on the pitch, push and organize the team-mates, and the opponents respect him.”

“I can’t imagine going on like this”

In his Sky column, the record national player writes: “If I were Müller, I would seek a conversation with the coach by the end of the season at the latest and tell him that I no longer want it and would like to play more. If the honest answer is that he is still on the bench seven times out of ten games, Müller can decide whether and how he likes it. I can’t imagine going on like this.”

But where could Müller go if the worst comes to the worst? His advisors are said to have received inquiries from the USA and Saudi Arabia. But he should still want to play in the Champions League. In addition, he probably does not intend to move abroad: with his wife Lisa, who is a successful equestrian, he owns a stud farm in Munich. The Müller family is attached to their homeland. A change within the Bundesliga should be an option. FC Bayern is hard to imagine without Müller.

Meanwhile only a noble reservist: Thomas Müller completed 663 competitive games for FC Bayern, scored 234 goals and provided 255 assists Quelle: Getty Images/Oliver Hardt

Should he still deal with another club after the season, RB Leipzig could fit: The quite young team could use an experienced veteran. With the new leadership of Max Eberl and Rouven Schröder, the club has to reinvent itself a bit, in terms of profile and image, a world star like Müller would help, and he should also be a reinforcement in sport. With the exception of Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig, hardly any club could pay Müller, even if he cut back on salary. In Munich he should receive around 20 million euros per season, the idea of ​​​​moving to BVB seems unrealistic to many.

Dietmar “Didi” Hamann brings another club into play in “Bild”: Bayer Leverkusen. “Something is emerging, a young team with Florian Wirtz, whom he can lead,” said the former Bayern professional. “They could still get into the Champions League if they win the Europa League.”

In addition, Müller knows coach Xavi Alonso, with whom he once played at Bayern Munich. “A young team like Leverkusen, as an experienced leader he can show what he can do,” said Hamann. “If I had to name a team, Leverkusen would be number one. Number two would be Freiburg, maybe then Frankfurt.”

A farewell to Müller from Munich is unlikely. Kahn even considers him impossible. The former world-class goalkeeper said to Sport Bild when asked about the sensitive personnel: “That won’t happen. If that were to happen, I would talk him out of it in no uncertain terms. Thomas is fit, never injured and has an incredibly strong character. He is incredibly important to the whole structure. I’m sure: Thomas will still play a lot of games for us.”

Xavi Alonso played with Thomas Müller for FC Bayern and is now coaching Bayer Leverkusen Quelle: dpa/Andreas Gora

Several statistics show how important Müller can still be. Under Tuchel, Bayern scored 12 of their 13 goals in competitive games with him on the field. In the past three seasons, Müller was the top preparer in the league (18, 21 and 18 assists).

Next Saturday (3.30 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker) Bayern will welcome FC Schalke 04. The home game against Leipzig and the away game at 1. FC Köln will follow, then the league season ends. Müller and those around him will be watching very closely how FC Bayern behaves towards him in the coming weeks.