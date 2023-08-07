FC Bayern: Tottenham apparently rejects Bayern’s offer for Kane again

Football Media Reports

Tottenham reportedly turn down Bayern offer for Kane again

As of: 4:30 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Does he come or does he not come? The transfer poker around Harry Kane has been dragging on for weeks

Source: dpa/John Walton

The transfer poker around Harry Kane is apparently going into the next round. Tottenham Hotspur should not be satisfied with Bayern’s improved offer either. The player side now has doubts about the transfer.

FC Bayern’s transfer efforts for Harry Kane have apparently been dampened. According to information from “The Athletic”, Tottenham Hotspur has also rejected the record champions’ current offer for the English striker. According to the report, the Munich side are still around £25m (€29m) below what the Premier League club envisions.

The English media has reported that Kane’s camp is said to have doubts as to whether the talks will continue at all. According to information from “Bild”, Tottenham has not yet responded to Bayern’s offer. On Friday night, Daniel Levy, President of the Spurs, let a deadline pass by those responsible for Bayern.

Levy, the key figure in poker around Kane, is said to have traveled to the USA after the supposedly last Munich offer in the order of 100 million euros including bonuses. There lives the 86-year-old Spurs owner Joe Lewis, who still wants to earn money with the 30-year-old Kane this summer. Because in a year the top scorer could leave his club for free.

FC Bayern transfer task force meets

On Monday, the Munich transfer task force around Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge should be put together again. Kane’s signing remains a top priority for club management. According to the latest reports, Kane will definitely not be there in Munich’s first competitive game on Saturday in the Supercup against RB Leipzig. Tottenham start the new Premier League season on Sunday. Stood with Kane now.

The year after Robert Lewandowski with the failed Sadio-Mané solution and the recent trip to Asia have revealed that Bayern have to act to achieve their high goals. “Harry Kane is a highly attractive player and would do us good,” said President Herbert Hainer recently. After winning the title in 2020, Bayern ended up in the quarter-finals of the Champions League three times in a row. “We are not satisfied with that,” emphasized Hainer: “There is certainly potential for improvement. That’s what Thomas Tuchel wants (Bayern coach, note d. editor) lift.”

Kane himself scored four times in his club’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, which Tottenham won 5-1.

