FC Bayern uses BVB mistakes and cracks Hertha with a lot of effort

As of: 04/30/2023 6:41 p.m

FC Bayern Munich has regained the top position in the Bundesliga championship race. Against bottom Hertha BSC, which is now facing relegation, it only worked for the dominant team of coach Thomas Tuchel with a lot of effort.

On Sunday (04/30/2023) Bayern secured three important points in the title fight with Borussia Dortmund. The record champions from Munich had to work hard to make it 2-0 (0-0) against the self-sacrificing defender Hertha.

To the live ticker: Bayern against Hertha BSC

arrow right

30th matchday

arrow right

The goals that brought FCB back to the top of the table (62 points) came from Serge Gnabry (69′) and Kingsley Coman (80′). Borussia Dortmund (61 points) did not get more than 1-1 in Bochum on Friday. Meanwhile, Hertha BSC is facing relegation. Berlin is now six points behind the saving bank.

Game for a goal: Hertha closes

It was a direct game to a goal. And that of Hertha. Bayern had well over 70 percent of ball possession, Berlin attacked late in the third of the defense. Hertha only went really consistently into the duels in the penalty area.

For example, full-back Jonjoe Kenny, who defended the agile Joao Cancelo several times – Hertha pulled themselves up on these partial defensive successes.

Mané signed off – Bayern lack consistency

Bayern often tried flanks. But Sadio Mané was up in the air as a buyer and had fewer ball contacts than goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Two telling scenes: first he rammed the arm of Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen in the face (41′), then he didn’t hit the ball properly when he crossed a Coman cross (45’+2′).

Serge Gnabry had the best opportunity, and his shot was fished out by Christensen (40′). With 13:1 shots on goal, Bayern put in a lot of effort, but the return was lacking. There were a few whistles from the stands at the break.

Berlin attentive, FCB increasingly at a loss

But Munich acted at a loss at times even after the restart and didn’t go too fast in building up the game.

The willingness to take risks was not very pronounced either, the Bayern stars often chose the easy option – in the hope of coping with the disciplined, attentive Hertha. The Berliners got along well with the hitherto unimaginative home side.

Kimmich lifter as a can opener

But the oppressive superiority brought the Munich goal through Gnabry. The German national player converted a lob from Joshua Kimmich with a diving header. Coman then put the lid on it – also after a fine pass from Kimmich behind the Berlin chain.

Bayern guest in Bremen, Hertha demands VfB

On Matchday 31, Hertha will play against VfB Stuttgart in a relegation duel (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.). Bayern Munich is a guest at Werder Bremen three hours later.