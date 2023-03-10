FC Bayern fans used the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain to protest against Qatar. Before the game, a meter-high poster was unrolled in the block. The supporters took up the criticism of Honorary President Uli Hoeneß.

FC Bayern also wins the second leg against Paris St. Germain and advances to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Choupo-Moting shoots Munich on the road to victory. Gnabry makes everything clear shortly before the end.

TBefore the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, a number of FC Bayern fans took up the criticism of Paris Saint-Germain from Honorary President Uli Hoeneß in a martial manner. “Our butcher slaughters the long arm of Qatar,” read a banner in French (“Notre boucher abat le bras long du Qatar”) on Wednesday evening. There was also an image of Hoeneß with his middle finger raised and a cleaver in hand over a severed arm bearing the PSG and Qatar Airways logos.

The 71-year-old Hoeneß, himself a butcher’s son, recently described the French club, which was financed from Qatar, as the “total counterpart” of his FC Bayern. “On Wednesday we are dealing with a club where money is not an issue. They can buy everything – and lose to us,” he teased as a talk guest at an event of the “Abendzeitung” in Munich.

“Notre boucher abat le bras long du Qatar” – “Our butcher slaughters the long arm of Qatar” Source: dpa/Peter Kneffel

Qatar Airways, Qatar’s state airline, has been a sponsor of FC Bayern since the summer of 2018. The Ultras also repeatedly criticized it. And so, on the severed half of the arm, the logo of “Qatar Airways” could be seen next to the PSG emblem. World Cup host Qatar has been sharply criticized for the human rights situation and the situation for foreign workers. Many fans of FC Bayern are very critical of the financially lucrative cooperation with the airline and hope that the cooperation will come to an end. The contract expires this year.

PSG and Qatar fail again at Bayern

At least in terms of sport, the Munich team were beyond any doubt and won the eagerly awaited duel. Bayern boss Oliver Kahn described the game shortly before kick-off at DAZN as the “absolute game in the Champions League”. Just in the round of sixteen. Both teams could see the great tension in view of the enormous importance, but in the end the German record champions triumphed 2-0 (0-0) and deservedly made it into the quarter-finals. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (61st) and substitute Serge Gnabry (89th) made Wednesday evening perfect for the “Super-Bayern” celebrated by the fans with their goals.

For PSG, with its superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the currently injured Neymar, it will again be nothing to win the Champions League for the first time, which is also the declared major goal of investors from the desert state. Three years ago, the Parisians had reached the final for the only time so far. At that time, PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Champions League, Round of 16:

Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC – Borussia Dortmund 2:0

–

Club Brugge – Benfica Lisbon 0:2

Benfica Lisbon – Club Brugge 5:1

–

AC Milan – Tottenham Hotspur 1:0

Tottenham Hotspur – AC Milan 0:0

–

Paris Saint Germain – FC Bayern Munich 0:1

FC Bayern Munich – Paris Saint Germain 2:0

–

RB Leipzig – Manchester City 1:1

Manchester City – RB Leipzig 14.3.

–

Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

FC Porto – Inter Milan 14.3.

–

FC Liverpool – Real Madrid 2:5

Real Madrid – FC Liverpool 15.3

–

Eintracht Frankfurt – SSC Napoli 0:2

SSC Napoli – Eintracht Frankfurt 15.3.