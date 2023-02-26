On Sunday afternoon, FC Bayern welcomes Union Berlin to the top game in the Bundesliga. After the 2: 3 bankruptcy in Gladbach, the record champions want to get back in the fight for the lead in the table and show a good performance before the showdown against PSG. Which eleven does Julian Nagelsmann send onto the lawn for this? The expected lineups of both teams.

In the 2-3 defeat at Borussia Mönchengladbach, some Bayern stars played below their potential. To make matters worse, Dayot Upamecano also saw red for a controversial scene and will therefore not be available in the top game against Union Berlin. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann stressed in advance at the press conference that he was expecting an intense game against the Berliners. “I’m expecting a top game. Union had a tough game in the Europa League yesterday. They always put their football on the pitch, designed for counterattacks, with their physicality. It’s always uncomfortable. It’s not easy to play on them because you have little space have.” Against Union, the record champions are also concerned with leading the table, which BVB grabbed with a win in Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon. Should Union beat FCB, the Berliners would probably end up in second place, because the goal difference now clearly speaks for BVB (+18 vs. +11). This is what the Bayern starting eleven could look like on Sunday (5:30 p.m. in the live ticker).

© getty Thursday: Yann Sommer On his return against his ex-club in Gladbach, there was little for the Swiss keeper to stop with all three goals conceded. Basically, he has made a confident and secure impression in the Bayern jersey and will also be between the posts for Bayern Munich against Union.

© getty Defense: Alphonso Davies At the beginning of the second half of the season, the Canadian had a few less convincing performances, but his form is currently on the up again. Bayern’s last three goals were all set up by the left-back and Davies was as strong as ever, especially going forward.

© getty Matthew de Ligt The performance of the Dutchman has been rather changeable recently. Against Paris Saint-Germain he was one of the best players on Bayern’s side and set the tone on the defensive. The Dutchman was initially on the bench against Gladbach and was not very convincing after being substituted on. Nevertheless, he should be set in central defense due to Upamecano’s suspension.

© getty Benjamin Pavard The Frenchman should also be set in central defense in the Bayern four-man chain predicted here. At the press conference, Nagelsmann praised the reliability of the 26-year-old, who has recently shown solid performances.

© getty João Cancelo After a good start in the jersey of the record champions, the Portuguese didn’t play that well lately. After Upamecano’s dismissal in Gladbach, Nagelsmann switched to a back four with Cancelo at right-back. That can also be expected for the game against Union.

© getty Midfield: Joshua Kimmich The midfield engine is untouchable at Bayern headquarters and was one of the best players in FCB’s squad against Paris and Gladbach. The fact that he sets the tone against strong Union players could be game-changing.

© getty Leon Goretzka In addition to Kimmich, Goretzka should also be set on the double six from the start. Most recently, the 28-year-old showed some rather inconspicuous appearances, against Union he should put his stamp on the game again.

© getty Leroy Sane Nagelsmann assured at the press conference before the game that the bus incident had no effect on the sport. Since Serge Gnabry could not convince against Gladbach and lost eight turnovers before being substituted at half-time, Sané could rotate into the starting lineup for him.

© getty Jamal Musiala The youngster had difficulties against a well-sorted Gladbach defense after being substituted on, but he should still be there from the start against Union. His dribbling strength and playability as a combination player could be the key to cracking the Berlin defense.

© getty Thomas Müller After being substituted against Gladbach in the 16th minute, Nagelsmann already announced that the veteran would be allowed to play against the upcoming opponent from the start. “I spoke to Thomas for a long time, it is clear that he is not happy. He is very professional and an important contact person. He will start on Sunday,” assured Nagelsamann.

© getty Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting According to Nagelsmann, the only real nine in the record champions’ squad recently had “a bit of a problem in the neck” and his starting XI is therefore questionable. If he is fit enough, he should be included in the starting lineup.

© imago images FC Bayern: Substitute bench In this predicted starting eleven, Nagelsmann would rotate to four positions compared to the Gladbach game. If that is too much for the Bayern coach, Gnabry should have the best chance of a place in the starting eleven. Possibly also in place of Choupo-Moting in the center of the attack, in case he would be classified as not fit enough. In addition, the recovered Sadio Mané is finally an option again, albeit only from the bench for the time being. With Mathys Tel, Nagelsmann has another option for the offensive and Daley Blind is also an option for minutes if the coach wants to strengthen the defense in the course of the game.