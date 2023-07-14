FC Bayern wants this transfer

Where is he going? Harry Kane, captain of the England national team. Image: AFP

If the captain of the English national team were to come to Munich, that would be a statement – ​​but there would also be a reason: the striker is no longer 25.

In the spring of 2022, FC Bayern Munich, the football club that reminds people almost season after season that they are “not doing anything crazy”, did something very crazy by their standards. He wanted a player who would push the sporting boundaries but break the old economic boundaries. One who was already part of the small circle of world class at the age of 21, but should also earn much more than Manuel Neuer, the captain of the team. One that would certainly be one thing in international competition: a statement.

The player’s name: Erling Braut Haaland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

