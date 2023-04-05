Status: 04/05/2023 11:47 a.m

Is Julian Nagelsmann about to get his next job? Rumor has it that talks between the ex-Bayern coach and Chelsea are progressing. FC Bayern would also benefit from a commitment to the Premier League club.

After Graham Potter dismissed as manager from Chelsea there is wild and heavy speculation: Julian Nagelsmann should be the big favorite to succeed him. This is reported, among other things, by the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who was also the first to report Nagelsmann’s dismissal at Bayern, on Tuesday. Now Romano is following up: talks between the coach and Chelsea began on Tuesday and are set to continue today.

Competition for Nagelsmann big

The name Nagelsmann is also traded in the English media. The tabloid “The Sun” claims that interim coach Bruno Saltor should train the Blues until the end of this season after Potter has been released. The football club now wants to think very carefully about the next step, wrote “The Guardian”, and Nagelsmann plays a prominent role in the thoughts. Before Potter, the new FCB coach and Nagelsmann successor in Munich Thomas Tuchel was a trainer at Chelsea.

But there is also competition for Nagelsmann. In addition to Mauricio Pochettino (ex-Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain), Chelsea are also particularly interested in Luis Enrique, who Romano said had already arrived in London on Wednesday. Enrique won the Champions League with FC Barcelona and most recently coached the Spanish national team. Jose Mourinho and Oliver Glasner are also candidates. Nevertheless, according to reports, Nagelsmann is still the primary target of the Blues.

Chelsea squad planner Vivell and Nagelsmann are old friends

That should also be due to Chelsea’s technical director. Christopher Vivell knows Nagelsmann from times together at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. The 36-year-old has been at Chelsea since December last year and is largely responsible for squad planning.

Should Nagelsmann actually take on the job, he would face a difficult task. Chelsea have slipped to eleventh place in the table. In the Champions League, the Londoners have nevertheless reached the quarter-finals and will meet Real Madrid there. Spicy: In the semi-finals, Chelsea would meet Bayern Munich if both clubs progressed.

FC Bayern would collect transfer fee

If Chelsea FC hire Nagelsmann as a coach, FC Bayern would also benefit and collect a transfer fee. Because the contract between the record champions and the 35-year-old is only on hold, has not been canceled and will run until 2026.

Allegedly, the Landsberger collects nine million euros per season. According to media reports, FC Bayern paid at least 20 million euros to RB Leipzig when Nagelsmann signed and would now probably demand a similar sum from the English.

“Here is Bavaria”: The BR24 newsletter informs you about the most important things of the day at a glance, Monday to Friday after work – compact and directly in your private mailbox. Register here!

Source: BR24Sport 03.04.2023 – 10:54 a.m