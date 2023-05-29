Home » FC Copenhagen early Danish champion
Sports

FC Copenhagen early Danish champion

by admin
FC Copenhagen early Danish champion

Thanks to a victory by arch-rivals Bröndby IF, FC Copenhagen has already been confirmed as the Danish football champions. It is already the 15th championship title for the capital club. While FC Copenhagen first beat Viborg 2-1 on Monday, second-placed FC Nordsjälland then lost 5-1 to Brondby. This puts FCK four points clear of Nordsjälland with one game to go in the season.

The season had started anything but strong for the defending champion. Under head coach Jess Thorup, the team lost six of their first ten league games. In September, FCK parted ways with Thorup and replaced him with assistant coach Jacob Neestrup. From then on, the capital club slowly but surely caught up points with FC Nordsjälland.

“I know that not everything was perfect this year. But in the end we won in a reasonably superior manner,” said Neestrup. “It was a great season with enormous pressure.” The Copenhagen team also won the cup final.

See also  What pink kisses for King Bernal. And Caruso is the viceroy of Milan

You may also like

Barcelona coach Xavi wants to talk to Messi...

FIE Fencing World Championship Milano 2023 on Rai...

Handball: West Vienna is fighting for titles

Comunali, Schlein: “Clear defeat, a right-wing wind is...

Sudtirol-Bari 1-0: video, goals and highlights

Sparta has a certain group in the cups....

Football: Samp; Lanna to the fans, “We are...

French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek begins title defence;...

Giro d’Italia 2023, boom on social media and...

Grand Slam winning return for Ukrainian Elina Svitolina,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy