Thanks to a victory by arch-rivals Bröndby IF, FC Copenhagen has already been confirmed as the Danish football champions. It is already the 15th championship title for the capital club. While FC Copenhagen first beat Viborg 2-1 on Monday, second-placed FC Nordsjälland then lost 5-1 to Brondby. This puts FCK four points clear of Nordsjälland with one game to go in the season.

The season had started anything but strong for the defending champion. Under head coach Jess Thorup, the team lost six of their first ten league games. In September, FCK parted ways with Thorup and replaced him with assistant coach Jacob Neestrup. From then on, the capital club slowly but surely caught up points with FC Nordsjälland.

“I know that not everything was perfect this year. But in the end we won in a reasonably superior manner,” said Neestrup. “It was a great season with enormous pressure.” The Copenhagen team also won the cup final.