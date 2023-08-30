Home » FC Copenhagen–Raków Czestochowa 1:1, Sparta conqueror will play the group of the Champions League, Antwerp also advanced to the main stage
Sports

FC Copenhagen–Raków Czestochowa 1:1, Sparta conqueror will play the group of the Champions League, Antwerp also advanced to the main stage

by admin
FC Copenhagen–Raków Czestochowa 1:1, Sparta conqueror will play the group of the Champions League, Antwerp also advanced to the main stage

Copenhagen took the lead in the 35th minute through Slovakian stopper Vavro, who surprised the uncertain goalkeeper Kovačevič with a leaping shot from 30 meters. In the 87th minute, substitute Zwoliňski equalized after a jam in front of the goal, but the Danish champions already maintained their lead in the aggregate with an initial 1:0 win.

Last season, Antwerp dominated the Belgian league after 66 years and now they have achieved another great success. Striker Kerk opened the duel in Athens with a goal in the 73rd minute, sending Balikwish’s cross from the left into the goal. In the 90th minute, Araujo equalized, but the Greek team conceded again in the set-up during the vabank game, Balikwish finished off the solo escape.

PSV Eindhoven drew 2-2 in Glasgow last week and today took the lead from the 35th minute thanks to Saibari’s header. The Moroccan midfielder added another strike shortly after the break, and although the visitors’ captain Tavernier was soon reduced, the home side won with three strikes between the 66th and 81st minutes. De Jong, Veerman, and Goldson’s own goal closed the scoring.

The Dutch team won the sixth of the seven competitive matches of the season and avenged the elimination of last year at the same stage against today’s opponent.

After today’s matches, the complete composition of 32 teams in the millionaire competition is already complete. The draw for the group stage is scheduled for Thursday.

Football Champions League, play-off rematches Championship part FC Copenhagen–Raków Czestochowa 1:1 Goals: 35. Vavro – 87. Zwolinski; first duel 1:0, Copenhagen advanced AEK Athens–Antwerp 1:2 Goals: 90. Araújo – 73. Kerk, 90+5. Balikwisha; 0:1, Antwerp Non-championship part PSV Eindhoven–Glasgow Rangers 5:1 Goals: 35. and 53. Saibari, 66. L. de Jong, 78. Veerman, 82. vl. Goldson – 64. Tavernier; 2:2, PSV.

You may also like

Heat? Here are strategies to combat it

UEFA wants 40,000 new referees a year

the four factors of couple training –

Jitu·Li Yongbo Club Shines at the 2023 National...

David Ruiz: From Training with Messi to Fulfilling...

Valentini Group Paper joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

Small Bar’s Pre-Match Training in Puerto Rico: Focusing...

a criminal complaint targets a Paris 2024 executive

Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd...

The National Chess Association Masters Tournament Takes Shaoxing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy