Copenhagen took the lead in the 35th minute through Slovakian stopper Vavro, who surprised the uncertain goalkeeper Kovačevič with a leaping shot from 30 meters. In the 87th minute, substitute Zwoliňski equalized after a jam in front of the goal, but the Danish champions already maintained their lead in the aggregate with an initial 1:0 win.

Last season, Antwerp dominated the Belgian league after 66 years and now they have achieved another great success. Striker Kerk opened the duel in Athens with a goal in the 73rd minute, sending Balikwish’s cross from the left into the goal. In the 90th minute, Araujo equalized, but the Greek team conceded again in the set-up during the vabank game, Balikwish finished off the solo escape.

PSV Eindhoven drew 2-2 in Glasgow last week and today took the lead from the 35th minute thanks to Saibari’s header. The Moroccan midfielder added another strike shortly after the break, and although the visitors’ captain Tavernier was soon reduced, the home side won with three strikes between the 66th and 81st minutes. De Jong, Veerman, and Goldson’s own goal closed the scoring.

The Dutch team won the sixth of the seven competitive matches of the season and avenged the elimination of last year at the same stage against today’s opponent.

After today’s matches, the complete composition of 32 teams in the millionaire competition is already complete. The draw for the group stage is scheduled for Thursday.

Football Champions League, play-off rematches Championship part FC Copenhagen–Raków Czestochowa 1:1 Goals: 35. Vavro – 87. Zwolinski; first duel 1:0, Copenhagen advanced AEK Athens–Antwerp 1:2 Goals: 90. Araújo – 73. Kerk, 90+5. Balikwisha; 0:1, Antwerp Non-championship part PSV Eindhoven–Glasgow Rangers 5:1 Goals: 35. and 53. Saibari, 66. L. de Jong, 78. Veerman, 82. vl. Goldson – 64. Tavernier; 2:2, PSV.