The Spanish first division club FC Elche is a hopeless case. The club is a long way off at the bottom of the table and is now also sacking coach Machín. Beccacece is now the sixth to judge this season. Its start is extremely ungrateful.

ABased on the Spanish press review, a certain indifference can be deduced. The view turned to the province of Alicante. FC Elche got a new coach there. The club plays in Spain’s first division, such a move is usually quite spectacular. But for most of the country’s newspapers, the change on the coaching bench was only worth a few lines. This is no longer surprising.

Because it is now the sixth coach this season at this club. The new coach this time is Sebastián Beccacece, he is 42 years old and Argentinian. He succeeds Pablo Machín, who joined the team in November and has managed 12 league games. That is an achievement in that some of his predecessors only lasted a game or two, which was then filed under the ‘temporary solution’ category in the club’s annals.

Machín could record all league wins (2) of the season, but ultimately not prevent that bottom of the table can only be regarded as a hopeless case. Because the number of points (13) from the 26 games is now lower than the distance to the saving places in the table. 14 points are missing by then.

Same against Barcelona

Beccacece is supposed to sort it out, somehow, although this choice is also surprising at first glance. Although he has gained experience at Peruvian, Chilean and Ecuadorian clubs, he has not yet worked in Europe.

The Spanish league therefore welcomes a real newcomer to its cosmos, who immediately opens up for the man from Rosario with a thankless task: on April 1st, the undisputed leaders FC Barcelona are guests. The Catalan star ensemble has 55 points more on the account. Xavi is still the coach there, since the beginning of November 2021. A period of time that a trainer in Elche can only dream of.